Middle-schoolers explore emotional intelligence while hiking the Gunnison Gorge

Montrose County School District middle school students on Cool Rock Trail on the Gunnison Gorge Conservation Area. The group was one of three to participate in a pilot program organized by the district's Engagement Center and Colorado Canyons Association. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Canyons Association)
Colorado Canyons Association is partnering with the Montrose County School District Engagement Center in a series of free hikes for middle-schoolers. The pilot program endeavors to move kids outside while providing an alternative to the traditional classroom space.
More than 40 MCSD students participated in the pilot program, hiking through the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area while focused on creating a social contract and setting goals for a successful experience.
Monica Voehringer and Susan Beutler, school counselors for MCSD, initiated the program’s first spark when they reached out to Leslie Kaminski, Colorado Canyons Association’s (CCA) education director, in August. Kaminski recalled the counselors looking for educational alternatives to being inside the classroom or inside the cityscape.
“She wanted to focus on some social emotional learning, some goal setting and some teamwork, and she wanted it to be in a natural space,” Kaminski said.
The women quickly decided that in order to improve participation, they would separate the 44 students into three smaller groups.
Through a partnership between CCA, the Bureau of Land Management and the MCSD counselors, the first batch of students launched their first hike on Nov. 11. The third group completed the final hike on Nov. 18.
During their hike, students first learned about creating a social contract, goal setting and some social and emotional learning.
The partnering guides asked students what they wished to accomplish during their hike — from physical goals, such as the length of the hike, to more emotionally-driven goals, such as who they wanted to spend the hike with.
Lessons on emotional intelligence cropped up as well — adults asked students if they had certain questions about their environment, what phrases or words they considered to be praise, and what their guides can do so students feel comfortable in a place they might not normally be able to go to?
According to Mental Health America, emotional intelligence is the ability to manage both your own emotions and understand the emotions of people around you. People with high emotional intelligence can identify how they are feeling, what those feelings mean, and how those emotions impact their behavior and in turn, other people.
Identifying the emotions behind someone’s behavior potentially provides a better understanding of where they are coming from and how to best interact with them.
“We put the standards in place with the social contract — That allows us to make it a safe hike so that people feel comfortable and confident in the goal that they’ve set for themselves for the day,” Kaminski said of the initial check-in. “And we talk about that a lot, so it has a lot to do with your feelings, your inner feelings, how you react and how you engage with other students.”
Kaminski added that the process also encourages the students to create a goal and to be able to talk about their experiences at the end of the day.
They also talked about national conservation areas and the guidelines surrounding them, also known as “Leave No Trace” principles. The guidelines serve as the foundation for the conservation area’s own social contract, Kaminski said. At the end of the day, “Leave No Trace” means leaving nature better than visitors found it so other people can enjoy it just as well.
It hasn’t been long since the educational director left the traditional education setting — she first joined the CCA in January after working at Oak Grove Elementary. Before that, Kaminski taught in Hotchkiss. Both schools, she said, use “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” a program designed to teach schools and staff members how to create meaningful connections with their students. The curriculum consists of five social-emotional learning competencies: Relationship skills, social awareness, self-awareness, self-management and responsible decision-making.
The former educator drew on the program to build the CCA’s own social contract.
“Both school districts have used Capturing Kids’ Hearts for a while,” Kaminski continued. “It’s a really great way to set boundaries and goals to make sure that you’re creating a safe learning space for students, whether you’re inside four walls or you’re outside on a trail.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
