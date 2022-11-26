Middle-schoolers explore emotional intelligence while hiking the Gunnison Gorge

Montrose County School District middle school students on Cool Rock Trail on the Gunnison Gorge Conservation Area. The group was one of three to participate in a pilot program organized by the district's Engagement Center and Colorado Canyons Association. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Canyons Association) 

Colorado Canyons Association is partnering with the Montrose County School District Engagement Center in a series of free hikes for middle-schoolers. The pilot program endeavors to move kids outside while providing an alternative to the traditional classroom space.

More than 40 MCSD students participated in the pilot program, hiking through the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area while focused on creating a social contract and setting goals for a successful experience.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

