230608-state-denver mayor

Mike Johnston, seen here at his April 4 watch party, won the June 6 runoff to become the next mayor of Denver. (Kevin Mohatt/Colorado Newsline)

Seven years after he departed the Colorado Senate, Mike Johnston’s third time seeking higher office proved to be the charm.

After placing third in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor and stepping aside for U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper in the 2020 Senate race, Johnston was on track to be elected Denver mayor in Tuesday’s runoff contest against Kelly Brough, unofficial results showed.



