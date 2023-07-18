230718-news-denver mayor

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is sworn in during an inaugural ceremony at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on July 17, 2023. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

For the first time in 12 years and just the fifth time since 1968, Denver has a new elected mayor.

Former state lawmaker Mike Johnston was sworn in on Monday as the city’s 46th chief executive in an inauguration ceremony held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, with many of Colorado’s top elected officials, including Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, looking on.



