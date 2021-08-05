Mike Trickey retires from Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans

Mike Trickey is going to try again — retirement, that is, and when he steps down Friday after about four years as Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans’ executive director, he will be leaving a thriving resource center.
“He has contributed to much, I consider that a big loss and there are going to be some big shoes for somebody to fill. He has brought the Welcome Home program a long way from where we were,” board member Garey Martinez said Wednesday.
Trickey himself wouldn’t take all the credit for Welcome Home and its Warrior Resource Center, which advocate for veterans, connect them with services and, perhaps most importantly, with one another.
“Everything that’s happened certainly wasn’t just one person. There have been many supportive people, not only in the organization, but in the community. It’s certainly been one of our main strengths, that, and our volunteers,” Trickey said.
“The Warrior Resource Center is an advocate for veterans and all types of needs they have. We direct the veterans to the resources available to them, not only service-related resources, but also community-related resources.”
The No. 1 issue facing the veterans Welcome Home serves is the No. 1 issue facing many: high need for affordable housing at a time of low affordable inventory in an exploding real estate market.
“Housing is one of the biggest issues we face today, not only veterans, but the community at large,” said Trickey. “Food insecurity ranks right up there, although our community does a great job of providing that service to folks.”
Welcome Home does have a set number of housing vouchers through HUD available — “but they (markets) just don’t have the inventory,” Trickey said.
The community should be aware that there are veterans in need of housing and in the meantime, as they search for it, some are homeless.
“There’s just not any housing available. We have vouchers we’re able to use if we had the opportunity. The help is there. It’s just a matter of finding a rental,” he said.
As part of his job, Trickey maintains close contact with the Veterans Affairs and entities/individuals who provide services for veterans.
Welcome Home provides space for the county’s Veterans Services officer to hold office hours in a setting veterans might find more comfortable. It hosts lunches, events and weekly veterans coffees, as well as provides therapeutic and counseling services onsite, although the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions prompted some adjustments.
The center even had to suspend in-person services during the height of the pandemic last year, but kept up with what services it could provide virtually, and has since resumed many in-person services, including the monthly veterans coffees in Montrose, Delta, Cedaredge and the West End.
Trickey’s secret to keeping it all up and running is the Welcome Home staff, he said.
“It takes a group of people that are passionate about veterans services. It can get a little overwhelming for one person. It’s been a luxury to have a staff that can take the burden off each other. They continue to educate themselves on veterans support.
“I don’t see that changing with a new person coming on. I know they’ll continue having that passion.”
Volunteer coordinator Amy Eifling said she will miss working with Trickey in his capacity as executive director.
“He’s been a great leader. He’s been a powerful presence here with our veterans. He will be missed. He’s been someone who’s had vision,” she said.
“I’m going to miss him personally and professionally.”
Trickey came aboard as executive director in 2017, but had volunteered for the organization prior, in such undertakings as fundraising. He intends to continue that, but as for the job itself: “I’m trying retirement again. It will be my third attempt,” he said.
In his time at the helm, Welcome Home moved from rented space into its own building, which was purchased with the help of donations and a sizable USDA loan.
The organization kept up with holding warrior retreats for veterans from across the country during certain summers and also brought Freedom Sings USA concerts to Montrose. This program pairs veterans with award-winning songwriters who create a song that tells an individual veteran’s story.
Thanks in no small part to Trickey, conceptual planning for the Montrose Veteran Park is well underway.
The park will be installed on land from the City of Montrose in Cerise Park and is intended to preserve, share and celebrate veteran experiences, while also providing a testament to conflicts such as the World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We want to make sure that we have the opportunity to present those and in the future, add information,” Trickey said.
The layout of the veteran park and placement of its elements is still being finalized.
Martinez touted Trickey’s fundraising work and public outreach — but most of all, his overall concern for veterans.
“He really has a heart for the vets. That really comes through and shows,” Martinez said.
Trickey, 71, is himself a veteran, having served in the Marines from 1968 - 1972. He’s found satisfaction in his service to other veterans.
“The best thing is, the gratification I get, is just seeing the outpouring of support for the needs of our veterans. We get folks in here who sometimes are in pretty rough shape, but within a matter of hours in a day, we are able to get them on a path to taking care of their needs,” Trickey said.
“It’s a tremendous feeling to know the organization represents that opportunity. My greatest satisfaction is to be able to see that happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.