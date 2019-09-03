Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series. The first appeared in last Tuesday’s edition.
Sam and Bill (William Gram) Mills, sons of Joe and Clara (Emerson) Mills, were cousins to Bob Mills of Mills Grocery and Mercantile. Their grandfather was Captain John Mills (1842-1906), a member of the Confederate Army during the Civil War, who surrendered with General Lee at Appomattox.
Joe and Clara and their four children lived near the former Olathe railroad depot on Main Street where Joe ran a service station across the road from the depot. The long, brick building later became the Olathe roller skating rink.
“We didn’t have much time for fun, growing up,” said Sam. “We were too busy workin.’ Dad thought he was an onion farmer.”
“There was one summer we got off half a day on the Fourth of July and that was because he (their dad) had to play in a baseball game or we wouldn’t have gotten off then,” interjected Bill.
Joe was a sharecropper, meaning he planted, tended and harvested onion fields throughout the county, then had to share the proceeds when crops were sold at the end of the season. The boys attended school, but worked in the fields after school and on week-ends, morning to night.
Bill and Sam both remember their first grade teacher, Mary Daniels. They commented that everyone they grew up with had her for a teacher.
“She must have taught a hundred years,” said Bill.
He also remembered his second grade teacher, Fern Ross Foster, and his seventh grade teacher, Dick Haines.
Bill said there were few jobs available around here when he graduated in 1938, so he joined the National Guard. The Guard was mobilized in 1940, so Bill was already in the service when World War II broke out. He served as a rifleman and mine platoon leader with the 157th infantry regiment, 45th infantry.
He was in “Patton’s Army” in North Africa, Sicily, Germany and France. He was captured by the Germans and held prisoner for 24 hours, then escaped back to allied lines, becoming a highly decorated WWII veteran. General Patton once gave him a ride in his Jeep and told him he was “in a good outfit.”
Before being shipped out, Bill married Ida Bell Ray on July 11, 1942. He was introduced to her by Kent Suttle and after just the first date stated, “That’s the girl I am going to marry.”
When Bill returned to Olathe in 1945, he started working for 48 cents an hour at the Olathe Post Office which was a small building on Olathe Main Street. In 1949 he became postmaster, holding the job until his retirement on July 16, 1976.
“I used to know everybody — all the farmers and everyone. Now I go into the post office and can stand there 30 minutes or an hour and not know a soul,” he said in the year 2000.
The next post office was located where the current city hall sits today, across from city park and the original brick city hall. The location was formerly the site of the R.P. Mills home. The current post office, built in 2001, is located on what used to be Highway 50 within the town of Olathe.
Bill donated the cash receipt book from the original Brown Post Office to the Montrose County Historical Museum. It shows the transition from Brown to the Olathe Post Office on Aug. 7, 1896. While the town went by the name of Colorow, the post office was named Brown, making it all very confusing before the change.
Bill served on the school board and the city council; was a member of the Montrose Elks; and was honored for his 60 years of service to the American Legion Post No. 24.
Bill and Ida Bell had two sons, Monte J. Mills, Santa Margarita, CA and Thomas Frank Mills (deceased Sept. 5, 1993.) They also raised Ida Bell’s younger sister, now Janet Hartman (maker of those wonderful Hartman Gardens products).
Ida Bell passed away on Nov. 25, 1985; Bill died Nov. 2, 2008 at the age of 88 and was buried in the Olathe Cemetery.
When Bill turned 85, his son Monte, a farrier and musical performer with his Lucky Horseshoe Band, returned to Olathe to throw a big party — the “Olathe Old-timers Reunion;” music, dancing, lots of good food.
“Just a thank-you for all the good life-lessons on being friendly, unpretentious, courteous, respectful, frugal and all around good citizens, neighbors and dear friends,” Monte told the attendees.
Sam Mills graduated with the OHS Class of 1935, where ten of the 45 graduates had started first grade together. Following high school, Sam attended Mesa College. He was foreman of the CCC Camp in Fruita, where most of their projects dealt with soil conservation. He became friends with the Army recruiter in Grand Junction who had Sam take a test to become a pilot in the Army Air Force. Due to a problem with his depth perception, Sam could not qualify as a pilot, so he decided to head for California after the CCC Camp broke up. He worked in the shipyards there and became the champion “Riveter of the World” for his work on the USS Ajax. It was a thrill for him to later see the Ajax out in the ocean.
“It was definitely a job where one could see what he accomplished,” said Sam.
The Mills brothers, Sam and Bill, were both selected as Parade Marshals of the 2000 Olathe Sweet Corn festival. It was at that time they lamented the fact that their Mills name will end with Bill’s son, Monte. There are no grandsons to carry on the family name, but it will not soon be forgotten for anyone who grew up in Olathe.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
