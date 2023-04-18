Olathe Fire Protection District again turns to voters in hopes of a mill levy increase

Olathe Fire Protection District Chief Scott Fitzgerald points out the features of a new, grant-funded ambulance after a March town hall on the district's ballot measure. The district is seeking a mill levy increase May 2. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

About 90 people who showed up on a roster of voters eligible to receive a ballot for Olathe Fire Protection District’s upcoming mill levy increase should never have made the list: As 16- and 17-year-olds, they cannot vote, even though state law allows them to be pre-registered.

Olathe is conducting its own election on the mill levy increase, but the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office provided the list of people eligible to receive a ballot, and because of a missing step, the names of the minors were not filtered out.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

