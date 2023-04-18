Olathe Fire Protection District Chief Scott Fitzgerald points out the features of a new, grant-funded ambulance after a March town hall on the district's ballot measure. The district is seeking a mill levy increase May 2. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
About 90 people who showed up on a roster of voters eligible to receive a ballot for Olathe Fire Protection District’s upcoming mill levy increase should never have made the list: As 16- and 17-year-olds, they cannot vote, even though state law allows them to be pre-registered.
Olathe is conducting its own election on the mill levy increase, but the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office provided the list of people eligible to receive a ballot, and because of a missing step, the names of the minors were not filtered out.
Olathe Fire brought the matter to the county’s attention, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said. “This came to our attention yesterday (April 17) through interactions with Christine Gray, who is the designated election official for Olathe,” Guynes said on Tuesday, April 18.
Gray said the OFPD did not have a statement about the incident.
The county said the fire district was provided with a corrected list of eligible voters and that if any ineligible minors receive a ballot, they should not vote it. Any ballots cast by ineligible minors will not be counted.
The state’s automatic voter registration law, passed in 2019 and effective as of July 1, 2020, requires the Colorado Department of Revenue to provide to the secretary of state an electronic record of each unregistered voter, or person who is eligible to preregister to vote — such as 16- and 17-year-olds — when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or state ID card and have proof of citizenship.
County clerks review these records for completeness and notify the person of registration; the person can then decline or accept registration within 20 days; otherwise, the person is registered to vote.
Regardless of preregistration, 16- and 17-year-olds cannot vote in an election.
“The way that SCORE works is, we have to make the process manual and manually pull them (names) before we send the list,” Guynes said, referring to Colorado’s Statewide Voting Registration System (SCORE). “That one step was not done in this one particular case. It’s not something that we added to it. It’s a point where SCORE automatically includes it in the list, which makes it difficult for us.”
The clerk’s office is in the middle of completing a move to a new, renovated building and things have been a bit chaotic, Guynes said, however, she did not want to blame the oversight on the move.
“I don’t want to blame the move on this (sic), we just have a lot going on. It’s something we should have caught anyway. It’s not something that happens on a prevailing basis,” she said.
“This is the first time this has ever happened with us, and clearly the last time, too.”
The Olathe Fire Protection District is asking voters who live in the district for a 5.484 mill levy increase. Backers say the district needs the additional revenue to keep pace with growth, equipment needs and to be able to maintain call response levels. If approved, the mill levy for the district would rise to an even 13, and give the district about $331,000 more per year.
The election is May 2.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
