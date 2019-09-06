An 82-year-old man survived a steep plunge off Colorado 141 and three days of searing heat, the wreckage of his vehicle hidden from passing motorists.
But at the start of Day 4, what authorities repeatedly called a “miracle” occurred: Robert McLeroy’s grandson, Ethan Archer, spotted the man’s red Ford Taurus nosedown in the San Miguel River, as he floated by in a kayak. His grandfather was on the bank “inverted” — but, alive.
Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson agreed the discovery and subsequent rescue on Thursday morning constitutes a miracle. He had praise for McLeroy, too: “He is a very tough individual.”
McLeroy was reported missing Monday, after he did not arrive in Grand Junction as expected. His disappearance triggered a massive search by multiple agencies, family members and, on Thursday, dozens of volunteers.
“It turned out good,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Lt. Bill McClellan said later Thursday. “An 82-year-old man surviving three days out like that is pretty much a miracle. … A big thanks to everybody who volunteered to help.”
As Archer searched via the river, his father, Ivan, trailed him from above, along the highway.
“I was out of town for work when my grandfather went missing and was only able to return in time for this morning’s effort,” Ethan Archer, a wildland firefighter, said in a written statement provided in response to Montrose Daily Press questions.
“Multiple state and county organizations and hundreds of volunteers had contributed to the search at that point and the lack of results left us all perplexed and fearing the worst. Searching from the river was one of the few possibilities that had not been pursued as of this morning and thankfully, it proved successful.”
At about mile marker 70.5, Archer spotted the red of his grandfather’s vehicle in the water and called out to Ivan.
“The wreck was practically invisible from above, due to the thick foliage and steep embankment, but was easily seen from below,” Ethan Archer said. “My father and I were surprised to find Bob alive and conscious when we reached him.”
The elder Archer alerted authorities who were searching other areas.
San Miguel County Undersheriff Eric Berg, a paramedic with years of experience in search and rescue, was only about a half-mile away when the call came in. He was first to arrive.
“We all feel it’s a bit of a miracle, we think. Bill (McClellan) has already used that phrase, but I think it’s very accurate,” Berg said.
Berg, McClellan, the Archers and others had to clear several trees and debris in order to clear a path for rescuers.
McClellan said it appeared as though McLeroy had dropped off the road and down a 15-foot embankment into the river and over small trees. Authorities believe he had tried to get back up to the highway by climbing the cliffside, but fell back to the riverbank.
Berg said everyone took turns at using a saw to clear the dense foliage, which, he too, said screened the wreckage from motorists passing by on the highway above.
It took rescuers about 30 minutes to rig ropes and pulleys and get McLeroy up the bank to a waiting Classic Air Medical helicopter. Although the distance he had to be raised wasn’t that far, the bank was steep, narrow and strewn with rocks.
“Everybody worked together very well. I’ve worked with Bill McClellan together with his staff many times before and we do a good job together,” Berg said.
“ … Everybody pitched in and we got the job done. Everybody was an important spoke in the wheel.”
Jackson said all efforts made were of help.
“We’re so fortunate that his grandson was in the kayak floating as part of the search and was able to identify a crash that could not be seen from the road,” Jackson said, extending thanks to all volunteers and agencies who searched or otherwise contributed.
“To find him there, that was a miracle,” added Jackson.
“This is a true miracle. Mr. McLeroy is a beloved member of the West End community and on behalf of the MCSO, I am proud to be able to safely reunite him with his family,” McClellan said earlier Thursday, in a provided statement.
“Deputies and search parties have been working around the clock trying to find Mr. McLeroy and I am so thankful our efforts were successful,” said lead Investigator Travis Thompson, also in a provided statement.
“This is the best-case scenario — this 82-year-old man persevered and survived 72 hours in hot temperatures — and we could not have accomplished this without the assistance of our partners.”
McClellan recognized the volunteers, deputies, posse members, Montrose County Road and Bridge, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado State Patrol, San Miguel County Berg, Classic Air Medical and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for their help.
With its partners, the MCSO had spent three days scouring the area of Colorado 141, the Uncompahgre Plateau and other routes that could have taken McLeroy to Grand Junction.
The efforts included a CPW fixed-wing aircraft, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by a CenturyLink helicopter and several flights by Classic Air Medical helicopters.
Berg also praised Archer: “I would call him a hero.”
Archer’s mind was on his grandfather. “Granddad is a strong man and is doing well given the circumstances, but it will be a long road to recovery, nonetheless,” he said.
“We are incredibly thankful for all those who contributed to the search effort and grateful to God for the many blessings He has provided us today.”
Some information in this story was derived from a news release by Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
