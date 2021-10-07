Misdemeanor plea ends trial for assault that cost Olathe's police chief his fingertip

One day after Francisco Lopez’s trial was put on hold over late-arriving evidence, he reached a plea agreement that saw the most serious charges against him dismissed.
Lopez, who was accused of biting off Olathe Police Chief Rogelio “Roger” Pacheco’s fingertip during an arrest last year, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 7, to third-degree assault as a class-1 misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year in jail and has already spent 345 days behind bars awaiting trial, so he received credit for that time.
Lopez was originally charged with first-degree assault, felony menacing, reckless child abuse and resisting arrest. These charges were dismissed upon the guilty plea to third-degree assault involving a peace officer.
Lead defense attorney Kori Zapletal of the Public Defender’s Office said she could not comment without the go-ahead from her client.
“The evidence that was coming out in court made us believe that in the interests of justice, this is the most appropriate plea,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said later Thursday.
On Oct. 28, 2020, Pacheco responded to a call at an Olathe residence where Lopez’s stepfather had alleged being menaced with a knife.
Authorities at the time alleged Lopez had tried to kick and also threatened to beat a child in the home, which prompted the man to intervene.
When Pacheco arrived, Lopez began struggling with him and bit his finger, severing it at the tip.
Pacheco was informed of the plea on Thursday.
“My only concerns are for (Lopez’s siblings) and what’s going to happen when he gets out,” Pacheco said. “They are so scared. They are really afraid of him.”
As a peace officer, Pacheco isn’t used to being classed as a victim and the adjustment was strange to him. “It is difficult, but you know what to expect. We always think ahead and try to cope with that part of it. You are trained to do that. You know what’s possibly going to happen and you try to make adjustments,” he said.
The hardest part was seeing his family cope with what happened, he also said.
Pacheco’s injured right middle finger isn’t yet fully functioning and he still has issues with that hand, he also said, but he is working to regain full function.
“Our sympathies go out to him and what he had to go through during this incident,” Ryan said.
On Wednesday, proceedings were halted after Ryan’s deputy prosecutors attempted to introduce 41 photographs they had recently received. Zapletal was given the afternoon to look at them, with the possibility of more time offered by the judge.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler explained to District Judge Keri Yoder the delay had been due to a filing error that caused the sheriff’s report to which the photos were associated not to connect to that agency’s other reports that had been requested, so it was initially believed that everything relevant had been provided.
Yoder noted prior “cumulative” issues over the timely disclosure of evidence.
Zapletal on Wednesday also raised concerns over a supplemental report from a sheriff’s deputy she had only just received. That report listed potential witnesses who apparently were not being called to testify and with whom her office’s investigator hadn’t had a chance to speak. Her client could therefore be deprived of potentially exculpatory evidence, she said.
To allow for further discussion, including time for her to weigh possible sanctions, Yoder postponed proceedings until 10 a.m. Thursday, when the jury was to return for the rest of the trial.
The parties’ discussions prior to that time ended in the plea agreement and the jury was sent home.
Ryan said he will be reviewing the case with his staff and, next week, with law enforcement.
“I think this is the most appropriate resolution, given the state of the evidence that both was presented and that could or could not be presented,” he said.
Pacheco said he had no comment on the proceedings because he did not observe them and was not involved in any of the decisions.
“I don’t know what they are going to give him, but one thing I wish for sure is they would give him some help. That’s what he needs,” he said.
