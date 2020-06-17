Missing man found dead in Delta

A man who was reported missing to the Montrose Police Department on June 11 was found deceased Sunday in his vehicle near Confluence Lake in Delta.
Leonard Martinez, 32, had last been seen in Montrose, driving his Ford F150, on June 11. He was reportedly diabetic and was not thought to have his medication with him.
On Sunday, the MPD received word that Delta police officers had located Martinez and that he was deceased, MPD Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said a passerby called about a vehicle that had parked near the lake for three days. The person reported finding somebody lying down in the truck.
Responding officers determined Martinez was dead at the scene, Fedler said, calling the discovery “sad.”
There was no sign of any foul play. Autopsy results are pending.
