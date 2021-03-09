Montrose Memorial Hospital announced Monday that it has been named one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This award marks the hospital’s sixth year in a row for winning, and is the only hospital in Colorado with this recognition for six consecutive years.
“On behalf of the MMHI Board of Directors, we are incredibly proud of our employees and providers,” said Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. Board Chair Kjersten Davis.
“To strive and win this award in a year with great challenges demonstrates how our hospital puts our friends and family first to ensure our community receives the best care available.”
Davis said the honor of being Colorado’s only six-time recipient of this award confirms to the Montrose community that MMHl “is among the very best in Colorado.”
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader for The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
The INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
The INDEX framework looks at different factors surrounding the hospital, including if a patient is discharged and doesn’t return in 30 days, their C-Section rate, infection rate, patient experience scores, and performance of hospital determined through surveys.
INDEX also looks at hospital costs and financial efficiency, and how much they give back to the community.
Only five Colorado hospitals made the 2021 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital list, with Montrose Memorial Hospital the only awardee within 100 miles in any direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.