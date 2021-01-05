Joanna and Shane Daly are the proud parents of daughter Daphne Selah Daly, who weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. Daphne was born on Jan. 1 at 1:33 p.m., the first baby born at Montrose Memorial Hospital in 2021.
Daphne is the first biological daughter for Joanna and Shane. Through foster care, the couple adopted daughters Selena, 15, and Audrey, 4.
“He’s a great girl dad,” Joanna said of Shane.
The two described the moment when Daphne arrived as “magical” as anticipation grew for the couple, aware the baby could arrive either late in 2020 or in the morning hours of the new year.
“It was great to finally see her in real life,” Joanna said.
“You get lost in the words,” Shane said.
MMH provided the family, for the first baby of the year, a small laundry basket with diapers, a baby blanket and a few outfits and toys.
According to 9news, one of the first, if not the first, newborn in 2021 in Colorado was a baby girl born six seconds after midnight at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
