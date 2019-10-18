The future of machining is making its way to Western Colorado Community College and rural communities on the Western Slope, thanks to a generous gift made by the Sturm Family and ANB Bank.
The donation, which totaled nearly half a million dollars, went toward building a state-of-the art mobile learning lab. The 53-foot-long, 8-foot-wide classroom will offer mechatronics courses to high school students, adult learners and employees enrolled in company training. The mobile learning lab is able to travel throughout Colorado and can make stops in rural communities of all sizes.
Students will gain an understanding of how separate systems work together to make complex devices operate and will learn how to build, fix and run these systems, according to provided information.
The lab was unveiled Thursday morning during a public ceremony at CMU-Montrose’s Cascade Hall. Numerous dignitaries were on hand including Commissioner Keith Caddi who joked he had to look up the definition mechatronics.
“It’s the combination of mechanics and electronics,” he said.
Also on hand was Emily Sturm, from the Sturm family.
This project could be a boon to local businesses such as Russell Stover, which employs many mechanics. The company sees a possibility of just training what they need in a few weeks in the lab. There are numerous jobs out there, just not people to fill them.
City Councilor, Judy Ann Files said “this is an amazing opportunity for our local students. Kids who graduate from Montrose County High Schools, and meet minimum requirements, are able to attend CMU at no charge, this lab is going to be a large part of that.”
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
