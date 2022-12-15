Mom’s murder convictions stand in Norwood sect deaths

Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall were 10 and 8 when they died on a Norwood farm in 2017. Their mother's murder convictions were upheld on Dec. 15, 2022. (Courtesy photo/San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

The mother of two girls who died on a Norwood farm in 2017 remains convicted of first-degree murder.

The Colorado Court of Appeals denied Nashika Bramble’s attempts to set aside the convictions and the mandatory life sentences handed down in the case, in which four other members of Bramble’s religious group also were charged with various offenses. 



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

