The federal government stands poised to receive the bulk of cash seized as part of evidence in the February murders of two Paonia residents.

Documents filed in federal court concerning $362,270 in assets from Michael Arnold’s estate point to a long-running dispute involving marijuana Arnold grew at his Black Bridge Road property before he and his girlfriend Donna Gallegos were shot to death there in February.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

