Montage International seeks to turn Cornerstone Club into Western US ‘anchor’

Cornerstone Club reopened for the season last Friday for the fourth straight year after spending several in a state of flux and disputes.
But this season sparked change as the club reopened with different management. Montage International, a hospitality management company, took over operations of the club that it seeks to mold with the “company’s standards of luxury and hospitality,” according to OD Vincent, senior vice president of golf and compass clubs at Montage International.
Montage wants to turn Cornerstone Club into an “anchor” not just in the western U.S., but the entire country.
“When you look at where it’s located and situated, it feels very exclusive but still has great access and ease of coming from Montrose and that Telluride connection,” Tina Necrason, executive vice president of Montage Residential, said in an interview. “For us, when you look at the vastness of the land and the vistas and views — how they’re feeding all components that make Cornerstone Club and what has been established — we felt it was a really great opportunity to leverage those attributes.”
Cornerstone Club is Montage International’s first venture into Colorado and latest addition to a growing portfolio. The company has property in Cabo and plans to open a resort and residential community in the Bahamas within the next few years.
But Montage’s best reference point for a club is Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Montana. Montage has operated and managed the club for the past few years and opened Montage Big Sky, a resort, within the Spanish Peaks club in December 2021. It gauges membership numbers and hosts events and activities year-round, Necrason said.
Montage hopes to implement a similar model at Cornerstone Club, which is owned by a group of members led by Bob Aisner, president of the Cornerstone Homeowners Association.
The group, which was seeking direction and a vision for the club, reached out to Montage International to form a partnership. Montage had been enamored with the club years prior, Necrason said, and was ready to make the commitment the group sought.
The club, between 2012 and 2018, went through a series of different ownership groups and a membership-driven lawsuit in 2013 — members alleged the owners breached their agreement to operate and maintain the golf course and club facilities.
Today’s ownership group expressed confidence in Montage and its portfolio, Necrason said.
“They’re so passionate and we share the same passion,” Necrason said. “We’re expecting this to be a really remarkable relationship.”
That commitment means managing and maintaining the golf course. Beyond traditional maintenance, there are no near-term plans for the course or the practice facility, Necrason said, though enhancements are planned for the clubhouse.
Montage is also committed to its Compass Club, which seeks to curate the hiking and biking trails within the area, add events for members and enhance food and beverage offerings.
“We’re listening to the members and there are some plans ahead of what that looks like whether we’re building more facilities and adding more programming of what we can offer to members who are coming there or live there,” Necrason said.
Necrason added Montage is reviewing the long-term membership program. The team is assessing membership offerings and evaluating how it can engage the community in multiple ways — though membership-driven, Montage is exploring how the Cornerstone community might interact with the market in Montrose and Telluride. (The club is 18 miles southwest of Montrose and 42 miles northwest of Telluride.)
The club has previously been home to charitable events such as the Montrose Community Foundation’s Golf Invitational, which raised over $17,000 in 2011. A similar format could return to Cornerstone Club.
“Community relations is very important and a priority for us,” Necrason said. “I would absolutely imagine that something will continue and perhaps even be enhanced for the future.”
The company plans to debut fully furnished cabins this summer, which are expected to provide a retreat-type experience with nearby access to the course and club for groups such as weekend visitors.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press