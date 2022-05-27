Montage International, a hospitality management company, is taking over management and operations of the Cornerstone Club in Montrose.
Montage will open the club today and plans to run golf and club operations and Compass Club programming and activities at the club.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of Cornerstone Club to Montage International’s portfolio of premier golf courses and luxury clubs,” OD Vincent, senior vice president of golf and compass clubs at Montage International, said in a release announcing the acquisition.
“As the new membership and recreational operator of Cornerstone Club, member programming will be reimagined to fit within the Montage International standards of luxury and hospitality.”
Cornerstone Club is 18 miles southwest of Montrose and 29 miles northwest of Ridgway. The club features an 18-hole private golf course designed by Greg Norman and a 21-acre practice golf facility.
The course has views of the San Juans and Grand Mesa and sits atop the Uncompahgre Plateau.
The club opened in 2008 before closing in 2012, according to a report in the Montrose Daily Press. Then-general manager Scott Thomas expressed hope the course would reopen in summer 2012.
The club then went through a period of dispute. In March 2013, the owners of Cornerstone were sued by homeowners and nonresident club members.
In the complaint, they alleged the owners breached their agreement to operate and maintain the golf course and club facilities, infringing upon their rights as members and homeowners. The lawsuit ended in a settlement.
It wasn’t until September 2018 that the Cornerstone Club reopened. The owners opted to revamp and restart the golf course, which former club director and South Carolina golf professional Tom Craft said has greens that “play like nothing any golfer has ever seen.”
The course has been open each summer since 2019.
Cornerstone Club received a federal stimulus loan between $150,000 and $300,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020.
Montage International plans to debut fully furnished cabins this summer. The club also has residential real estate opportunities with a variety of homesites.
Montage International is based in California and owns and operates clubs, hotels and residential communities in the state and across the country. The company has similar entrepreneurial ventures in international locations.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
