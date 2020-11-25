As Montrose enters the orange level on the Colorado COVID status dial, a big question mark now surrounds the upcoming holiday season.
How can people celebrate Thanksgiving?
The answer in Montrose is split. While some will forego festivities this year for various reasons, others will carry on their annual traditions with family and friends.
Michael Hamilton plans on celebrating as he does each year, complete with his favorite Thanksgiving dish and the star of the holiday turkey.
Carma Kennedy, owner of Looney Bean coffee shop, says she plans on celebrating a traditional Thanksgiving. “The only thing we’re doing differently is not traveling because it’s difficult and not safe,” she said. “My plans are just to be home this year with my kids and my husband.”
Kennedy said she and her staff will close the shop and use the day to spend time with their families.
Many families aren’t celebrating traditionally this year.
“With everything going on, my family can’t come to Montrose from Mexico, so we’re not celebrating this year,” Rosie Parra explained. “The border is still closed due to COVID, so we can’t meet up like we’d like to.”
Parra said only three or four immediate family members would be attending Thanksgiving this year. “We weren’t very big on celebrating Thanksgiving growing up, so we just recently got into celebrating. For us, it’s a time when we can all sit down as a family and join together in something.”
For healthcare workers Skye Hahn and Tanasha Stewart, the holiday is just another work day.
Even so, they found ways to celebrate with friends and family.
“It’s not that different,” Hahn said. “My family and I celebrated on Monday instead of Thanksgiving day because my family is leaving town, and I work. We had seven people over, just immediate family members as opposed to cousins and distant relatives.”
Stewart celebrated with a “Friendsgiving” over the weekend, since she will be working Thanksgiving day.
“Thanksgiving is about family and friends, and being grateful for what you have,” Stewart said.
Like Parra, Llaneli Hernandez and her family have made the decision to skip the Thanksgiving traditions this year.
“With everything going on, it’s hard to celebrate Thanksgiving with every loved one we have due to social distancing,” Hernandez explained.
Still, while many are celebrating differently, people are still excited about some of the same Thanksgiving traditions.
“My favorite traditional dish would have to be mashed potatoes,” Parra said. “But since my family doesn’t make traditional Thanksgiving dinner, I would say pozole is a favorite.”
For Hernandez, Thanksgiving is a time “to be thankful for what you have and what you receive,” a sentiment widely shared throughout Montrose.
