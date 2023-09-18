Alexander Weed buzzed with excitement. It was Thursday evening, and the youth stood proudly in front of a wall of kids’ art at the Montrose Regional Airport — a wall at the new, northern expansion of the ever-burgeoning facility, that is.

Soon, he headed down Montrose’s first escalator in a public building with his parents Matt and Svetla, to watch Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy officially cut a big blue ribbon with Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold, marking the official opening of the new expansion.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

