Alexander Weed buzzed with excitement. It was Thursday evening, and the youth stood proudly in front of a wall of kids’ art at the Montrose Regional Airport — a wall at the new, northern expansion of the ever-burgeoning facility, that is.
Soon, he headed down Montrose’s first escalator in a public building with his parents Matt and Svetla, to watch Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy officially cut a big blue ribbon with Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold, marking the official opening of the new expansion.
“As a board member (Montrose Regional Airport Advisory Board), we were able to go on several of the tours during this construction. I just can’t believe how this airport compares to some of the best,” said Tim Heavers, a private pilot, who also turned out for the grand opening ceremony. “I think the design is incredible. I think that we’re very lucky to have this in our community.”
That design expanded the airport’s terminal on the north and south ends, adding a larger, updated sterile area lounge for incoming passengers, new breach line for exiting security, new baggage claim, more ticket counters, more common areas — and a second story on the north end, accessible by stair, escalator and elevator. There, jetways will take passengers directly to gates from incoming planes, and there is large, open space complete with a fireplace, charging stations, and a bar area operated by concessionaire Shelter Distilling.
The expansion included more parking and additional airport administrative office space. The terminal roughly doubled in size, from 40,000 in gross square footage, to about 75,000 sf. Eventually, the county and the Colorado Department of Transportation will install a signalized intersection for North Townsend Avenue.
Driving the $37 million project? Passenger loads. Combined, incoming and outgoing numbers surpassed 400,000 in 2022, edging out the passenger numbers at the airports in Grand Junction and La Plata County.
The expansion has been in the works for years, and follows a previous terminal expansion. The grand opening capped a seven-year journey that began with an airport master plan update, and was informed by input during 14 public meetings, Arnold noted in his remarks.
“It’s been a long process, but it’s been a fruitful process and something that’s a long time coming for Montrose Regional Airport,” he said.
Arnold thanked the public for its support, along with County Manager Jon Waschbusch, the commissioners, his staff, FCI Constructors, as well as Jacobs Engineering, and local children like Alexander, who colored drawings of planes to decorate the wall on the second level.
Those involved in construction and management weren’t only expanding a public facility — they were doing so while it was kept open and operational.
“It hasn’t always been easy working and building a facility while you’re also trying to operate a facility. We’ve had some challenges there,” Arnold said.
“We have to give Lloyd and his staff a huge round of applause, because they kept it running, they kept everything going, all while this was happening. … It was challenging,” Hansen said.
The bulk of funding for the project came from federal dollars.
“It’s never easy to spend this kind of money when you’re a fiscal conservative like the three of us (commissioners) are. So it really takes a team to make sure this could happen and to commit to that. We could not be prouder,” she added.
“The thought that went into this is what you really appreciate in construction and an airport that we can all be proud of in our community. We’re going to see more and more people coming into the airport. Some of you might be happy about that; some of you may not be so happy about that. But we’re delighted that we’ve been able to provide this kind of regional facility.”
As had Heavers, Caddy also noted how much the airport has changed over the years. His first flight from MTJ was when he was a boy. “If I was walking into the terminal right now, I wouldn’t even think we were in Montrose. We’ve got escalators, we’ve got a beautiful building in front of us, we’ve got a very nice airport,” Caddy said, thanking the airport staff and Arnold.
Rash was also proud of the “huge lift” with the expansion. He said having the airport keep up with growth will help Montrose retain young people as they grow up. “This airport is so important in our community that these kids, with the technology … with our internet services, this all works together. These kids when they grow up can actually live here in town and still do their jobs, fly in and out of this airport to anywhere in the world. That’s pretty amazing that Montrose County has this going on right now.”
After Hansen cut the ribbon, people headed up the escalator to check out the new space and enjoy complimentary food and beverage. Each child in attendance received a stuffed bear wearing pilot’s gear, while for adults, there were commemorative metal discs.
Heavers was happy with the job Arnold and the airport staff did — and said it was especially fitting to officially open the expansion right before the Tribute for Aviation static aircraft display planned for the weekend.
“I feel very fortunate that they met their target,” he said.