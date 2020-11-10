Montrose angels are in need of adoption through Cobble Creek's annual Angel Tree program

With Christmas fast approaching, angels throughout Montrose are in need of adoption.
The Angel Tree project, an annual effort to provide for Montrose children in need, has been going on for about 15 years, sponsored largely by Cobble Creek golf course residents, as well as other organizations in the community.
Each year, the project receives statistical information from various programs in Montrose that serve the underserved, such as Human Services, Haven House, Dolphin House, Partners in Integrated Care (PIC), and any other referrals for children whose families would not be able to provide Christmas for them due to financial hardship.
“So what we do is we take the information for each child regarding their sex, their age, their color desires, their needs, and we put that information on a little angel that goes on a Christmas tree located at the Cobble Creek clubhouse, and other locations around town,” co-chair Catherine Hoffman said.
Hoffman explained that the Angel Tree project hosts an annual fundraiser at the Stone House restaurant.
“We actually send out emails. People make reservations, and generally the cost of the dinners is $60 to $75 a plate. Then we also have a silent auction there,” Hoffman said.
The Angel Tree project is charged with providing Christmas for more than 310 children.
Organizers are still receiving referrals from agencies that represent more than 120 Montrose families.
People who donate to the Angel Tree project will meet a child’s clothing needs, provide their personal care items, and sometimes toys and books.
“We always endeavor to provide books to the children,” Hoffman said.
“So by Dec. 1, for any angels who did not get adopted off the trees, we as a committee will have to find a way to make Christmas happen for those children.”
This year, the Angel Project will have a location at Timberline bank, a location at Community bank, plus the Montrose Board of Realtors is determining how it might be able to work with the project this year due to COVID restrictions.
“These angels are put on the trees, and people take these angels off the trees, adopt them and sign them out,” said Hoffman.
“Each person who adopts an angel, or multiple angels, provides those children’s entire Christmas experience.”
Because of COVID, however, the traditional Angel Project plans are having to be adjusted.
Hoffman explained that the Stone House has restrictions in place for COVID safety measures, and because of this, the annual dinner will be made virtual.
“The good part is that we could conceivably sell as many meals as people will make reservations for. We are not tied to the seating capacity of the restaurant,” Hoffman said.
The Angel Tree project won’t be able to hold its annual silent auction at the Stone House this year — a challenge, because the auction brings in a large portion of donations.
This money takes care of any angels who don’t get adopted off of the trees.
The project has adapted plans to ensure the children’s needs are met.
Hoffman said the Angel Tree project will now be holding a virtual dinner on Nov. 18.
Participants can make their reservations and pick up their dinner at the Stone House (1415 Hawk Parkway), where they will receive a bottle of wine with each five-course meal.
Past dinners have cost participants between $60-75, but this year, the project is dropping the dinner ticket to $50 to encourage participation.
For anyone not wanting to participate in the virtual dinner, other options are available.
“For those not comfortable participating in the Stone House annual Angel benefit dinner, we’re asking because we’re desperate for funds,” Hoffman said.
“We’re asking people if they would please contact the Montrose Community Foundation and make a donation in whatever amount possible. If they normally attend the Angel Tree dinner, then please donate whatever you would have spent if you’d gone to the dinner.
People can also contact the Montrose Community Foundation and make a contribution in Angel Tree’s name.
Participants can visit the click and pledge page located on the Montrose Community Foundation’s website (montrosecf.org) if they would like to donate from the comfort of their home.
For anyone wondering how much they should donate, Hoffman explains that the cost per angel is normally $100, sometimes more depending on the child’s needs.
“The sooner the contributions are made, the sooner we can determine what we need to do to raise additional funds to serve these children. The adoption of angels off the tree is key for our project’s success,” Hoffman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.