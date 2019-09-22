For many people solar energy has seemed out of reach because of its initial high-price, upfront cash investment — but that is starting to change.
“Last summer I used my solar energy to keep my house cool and every month I saved money on my bill,” said Atlasta Solar Center customer of five years, Mary Pinkerton. “When I first installed solar I immediately saw my cost go down. When I bought my second property the first thing I did was to install solar panels on the roof.”
Pinkerton, along with many other local residents, have made the switch to solar for its environmental impact, cost effectiveness and to invest in their energy future.
The accessibility of solar energy has been made possible through programs like Solarize Montrose that makes solar energy less expensive for energy consumers. The program offers incentives until Nov. 8 where new customers will receive a discounted rate in addition to a 30 percent federal tax credit up until Dec. 31, 2019. After the first of the year, the tax credit shrinks to 26 percent.
“People are finding that their electric bills keep going up, and they want to find other ways to lower that bill,” said Solarize Montrose program coordinator Carole London. “Solar is one of the most important and viable ways to do that. So many people say that they can’t afford it — but you can. Solar has come down 70 percent in the last 10 years, and you are replacing that electricity cost with a loan payment. Once that is paid off you have no bill whatsoever.”
Reported numbers vary, but the 70 percent mark likely isn’t far off the mark. In fewer than the past five years, gross cost per watt for solar panels has dropped 23 percent, according to energysage.com.
Solarize Montrose is also partnering with Atlasta Solar Center, a Western Slope solar energy company, for a 13-week outreach campaign to educate the community about solar energy.
The cost of installing solar panels is dependent on many different factors such as how many panels are needed to cover a person’s energy usage, the infrastructure of the house and more.
Aegerter said that solar would only cost residents six to eight cents per kilowatt versus paying 11 cents per kilowatt to the DMEA. He said that cost is then locked in. The overall average cost for solar in Colorado depends on the size of the system that needs to be installed. It ranges from roughly $14,000 for a 4 kilowatt system to roughly $55,000 for a 20 kilowatt system, according to the website Solar Reviews.
The Solar Reviews website states that the total amount for solar decreases after the Solar Investment Tax Credit is applied, making a 20 kilowatt system drop to an estimated $38,000.
“One of the big things we’re doing to make solar accessible to people is that we offer financing options so that you can go solar for no upfront or commitment cost depending on your loan,” said Teddy Aegerter, co-owner of Atlasta Solar Center. “Your monthly energy bill with solar ends up being equal or lesser than what you’re paying the [Delta-Montrose Electric Association]. But rather than paying that monthly amount to the DMEA, you can choose to invest that money in solar.”
Choosing to make that long-term investment initially took some time for Atlasta Solar Center customers Dan and Cindy Reardon.
“We did a lot of research on it, and when we built our house in 2008, the cost of adding solar was too extreme and we didn’t see the pay back,” said Reardon. “But last fall we found out about the tax credit and that made it more financially feasible to add solar to our Davewood Road property.”
Reardon said he made the switch for financial reasons but also to support going green.
“We are making payments that equal to what our electric bill would be, but now in 12 years each system will be paid off and the equipment is warrantied for 25 years,” said Reardon. “Now we are insulated from the increase in energy costs when the DEMA raises rates. That is one of the benefits we looked at when making the decision to switch to solar.”
The environmental impact of switching to solar is a driving force behind the program, said London. It adds clean energy to the grid and helps to protect the environment in Montrose and the surrounding areas, she said.
Another benefit to the solar program is that residents are able to bank the excess renewable energy that they create during the summer. Those renewable energy credits (REC) can then be used during the winter, said London.
The maintenance and upkeep for solar panels is also very minimal.
“There is hardly any maintenance at all,” said London. “We saved over $700 the first year we had solar installed on our house and you barely even realize it is up there. All I’ve had to do is wash it down with a hose to get any dust off so that it can perform at maximum production, but other than that you just sit there and enjoy it.”
Before getting the solar panels installed, solar companies conduct a property assessment.
“I look at the kilowatt hour usage history of a home to determine how many panels are necessary to cover 100 percent of their energy usage if that is what they want,” said Aegerter. “I’m looking to see if someone has available roof space south, east or west. I’m also seeing if they have any shade issues. If they do then we look at their ground space to see if we need to do a ground mount.”
Supporting rural communities throughout Colorado in growing solar markets is one Solar Energy International’s (SEI) Solar Forward Program’s goals. The SEI is part of what has made Solarize Montrose possible.
“We want to celebrate the 300 days of sunshine that we get here in Colorado,” said London. “Choosing things with renewable resources like electric cars and solar energy are becoming a real option for people because of the lower prices. We have this infinite source of energy [the sun] and it is something that we can really start utilizing.”
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.