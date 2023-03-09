Montrose Athlete of the Week: Andie Blowers, tennis

Andie Blowers was born here in Montrose and has lived all of her young life in Montrose. The junior has been playing sports all of her life. She began taking tennis lessons on and off during first grade. Serious tennis began when Andie was in seventh grade.
Her mom and dad are heavily involved in the community. Her dad is the manager of the X-ray unit at Montrose Memorial Hospital. Her mom is a staffer in the Office of the District Attorney here in Montrose.
Andie has one sister, who is now enrolled at Colorado Mesa University where she plays tennis. Andie said one of her big thrills was being able to play both tennis and softball as a freshman with her sister on both Montrose teams.
Andie played second singles as a freshman, and has played first singles in both her sophomore and her current junior year.
Her class load includes both advanced placement U.S. History and English. She is also taking math, honors biology, physical education and ceramics.
When talking about her tennis team and her teammates, she describes them more as family. She describes several of the young players as gaining valuable experience at their initial match in Grand Junction.
The Red Hawks ran into two very good teams, Durango and Vail Christian. Blowers lost her first set and then rallied to win both the first and the second match
Blowers has a strong desire to enroll at the college of her choice, which she has not yet identified. She is leaning toward a serious run at college softball. Her goal is to compete, go as far as she is able and have fun doing it.
