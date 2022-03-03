The undefeated Montrose Indians are on their way to the Great Eight after a come-from-behind home win over Discovery Canyon in the Sweet 16 round Wednesday night.
The Thunder led 6-2 early in the game, led by Aiden Prechtel who scored all 6 of the initial points before Luke Hutto scored for the Indians, along with Cody Proctor to give the Indians a 7-6 lead in the first, but by the end of the quarter, the Thunder led 10-9.
The game continued to go back and forth. Two by the Indians Trey Reese and a 3-pointer by Hutto put the Indians ahead 14-10. They continued their run and went ahead 23-19 before the half, but the Thunder came out hot after halftime.
Discovery Canyon’s Ethan Smith had two three-pointers, Cameron Whittle scored four and Grant Vonwaller had three. The Thunder led 39-29 after three quarters, setting up a wild ending for the Indians. They would outscore the Thunder 21-2 in the final frame. The Indians saw points from Fletcher Cheezum, Ashden Oberg and Hutto and continued to make free throws, bringing the score to 50-41 by the end.
“Unreal game,” said Cheezum, a Montrose senior. “That was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in. First half we got off to a slower start then we wanted to and couldn’t make shots. In the third quarter, they went on a run, and we couldn’t answer. In the fourth we rallied together and got hot at the right time.”
“What a great high school basketball game,” Coach Ryan Voehringer said.” I’m so proud of the heart and toughness my guys showed tonight.”
“Today just showed how much resilience Montrose basketball has,” Hutto said. “Being down 10 going to the fourth quarter and then going on a 21-2 run is unheard of.”
“Both teams played an incredible game tonight,” Discovery Canyon coach Paul Campbell said. “Aiden Prechtel had 14 points and ten rebounds, Ethan Smith had 12 points and was four-for-four from three point range. Montrose made a few more plays down the stretch. We wish Montrose the best the rest of the way.”
Hutto had 14 points, Reese had 12. Cheezum and Oberg had 11 points apiece.
The Indians, now 25-0, will host Pueblo Central in the Great Eight round on Saturday at noon.
