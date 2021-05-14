Staff Report
Montrose Botanic Gardens will welcome Executive Director of Plant Select Ross Shrigley this Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1800 Pavilion Dr. to discuss approaches in building new, and converting existing landscapes to water-wise, habitat friendly landscapes. Shrigley will help those in attendance learn to identify places in a landscape where money can be saved.
Shrigley will also demonstrate Plant Select’s plants and methods to help discover short and long-term cost savings and return on investment for private landscapes.
According to a short biography on Shrigley, he is a seasoned gardener with a depth of experience in horticulture. He previously spent time at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where he managed the O’Fallon Perennial Border, Dwarf Conifer Berm, Ornamental Grass Garden, and the Mordecai Children’s Garden.
He now serves as executive director of Plant Select, a nonprofit collaboration between Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens, and professional horticulturists.
Shrigley became an irrigation auditor in 2005, and recently earned his sustainable landscape management certification in 2019.
Montrose Botanic Gardens is a Plant Select garden. Participants will be able to gain knowledge of the Plant Select program at the event.
The event is free to the public and starts at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.