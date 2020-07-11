The road to becoming an Eagle Scout presents requirements and challenges.
For Boy Scout Callum Jakeman, a five-year member of Troop 478 in Montrose, the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout is something he’s been chasing since he became a Boy Scout at 12, and after a lengthy process, that road is nearing its end.
At the end of June, Jakeman, a high school junior, completed his 10-month Eagle Scout project, developing QR code signs for the Montrose County Historical Museum. A QR — “quick response” — code is a machine-readable type of barcode that links to information stored electronically.
Sally Johnson, museum coordinator, said the project helps breathe life into history.
“It’s pretty neat, because it brings the artifact to life,” she said. “A lot of equipment, you look at it and think, ‘How did that work?’ It (the QR code) is good for that.”
Johnson presented Jakeman with a choice of several projects to undertake, and he selected the QR code project, creating 18 QR codes people can scan with smartphones to watch information about how everything from a stagecoach to a cider press operated.
Jakeman looked up all the QR codes and attached videos to them. With the help of Home Depot and Montrose Signs, he also made signage to go with the exhibits’ QR codes.
Johnson said she’s already seen the QR codes increasing engagement. Two younger people came into the museum recently and immediately knew what to do.
“Of course they knew what a QR code was and apparently, they enjoyed it,” Johnson said, adding the QR codes are also proving helpful to younger parents who might not have a frame of reference for Old West history, and to school groups that come in.
It would seem, then, that Jakeman’s work has already proven useful.
“The main plan of it was the museum would be more accessible for people and would be more understood. That was the main goal,” Jakeman said. “As an Eagle project itself, I hope kids out there can see it as a sign of responsibility and being able to do things if you take charge of it and try to lead a project.”
Jakeman added Eagle Scout projects help teach people how to become leaders, work through planning, and organization skills.
As with any project, there were setbacks, he said. Finding specific videos was difficult, and creating the signs took even longer, since Jakeman needed to find the proper PDF format that would work well with the system at Montrose Signs.
Despite those setbacks — which Jakeman said were part of the learning process — he caught up on some history while working on his project.
“As I did it, I was able to learn about so many of these old machineries and tools. I had no idea how these types of pumps or plows worked until this project,” he said, “and that’s the cool thing about it. It’s meant to teach people about these items, and the cool thing was I was able to learn about them as I did it.
“It was like a research project and an Eagle project in one. It was something fun.”
Jakeman spent a good amount of time designing and programming the QR codes and finding videos on the computer. It was the perfect fit, he said, because the project aligned closely with his personal interests.
“It’s cool to see how even an Eagle project can be very technologically led,” Jakeman said.
Jakeman said other scouts who are pursuing their Eagle designation shouldn’t feel limited or discouraged when looking for a project. There are a variety of options in different fields that require many of the things an Eagle project entails.
“A lot of people nowadays may not want to do an Eagle project because they think it’s manual or they can’t have fun with it. But the thing about an Eagle project is it can be anything you want and that you’re interested in, as long as it helps the community,” he added.
“You don’t do an Eagle project unless you’re going to enjoy what you do and be proud of it. That’s the best part of an Eagle project.”
Jakeman expects to become an Eagle Scout after submitting paperwork to his troop leaders and going through a final board of review, which should happen in the next month or two.
When he graduates, Jakeman plans to go on a mission for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following the mission trip, he hopes to get into a college where he can study computer programming or software design.
SIDE BOX
Museum now open
After an extended break because of COVD-19 restrictions, the Montrose County Historical Museum is now open. Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday; the museum may close for a lunch hour at 1 on weekdays.
Because of continued restrictions, no more than 10 people can be in the museum at one time and research is by appointment only. The museum’s summer walking tours are on hold for now.
Sanitizer and masks are available and need to be used, especially out of consideration for the museum’s older volunteers, who are in a high-risk category for the novel coronavirus.
The earlier closure allowed the museum to update its exhibits, as well as to set them up in more of a themed timeline than before.
Exhibits now include a new schoolroom display and quilts from a 100-piece collection. The museum also offers a photo scavenger hunt for kids.
“It’s like a brand-new look,” museum coordinator Sally Johnson said. “We’re excited there’s new (exhibits) that have been brought out. People need to come out and explore the area’s history if they need something to do. If you’re doing a staycation and need to get out, come visit history.”
The museum is located in the historic Denver & Rio Grande train depot at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. and West Main Street in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.