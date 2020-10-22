Montrose’s version of Oktoberfest will look a little different in 2020.
The annual event usually draws around 1,000 beer enthusiasts to Centennial Plaza in downtown Montrose, but the COVID-19 pandemic complicated things this time around.
So on Saturday, folks who decide to participate in Oktoberfest, benefitting All Points Transit, can pick up a backyard party pack to have their own at-home beer tastings.
“We really tried to work together to find options,” said Lori Sharp, one of the organizers of the event. “We had quite a few options on the table, and this one felt like it was the best and safest for the community. It took a log of brainstorming on how we would break the typical format.”
Those who want to participate can buy tickets ahead of time at MontroseBeerFest.com. The ticket provides a party pack intended for two people, and it includes a 64-ounce growler, two custom pint glasses, snacks, fridge magnets, coasters, party supplies and more. Those who purchase tickets will also be given a growler fill-up voucher that can be redeemed at Two Rascals Brewing, Colorado Boy, or Horsefly Brewing Company.
“Basically, they pick (their party pack) up and take their growler and certificate to one of the three local participating breweries and get their growler filled,” Sharp said.
The party packs, priced at $40, allow for smaller, private beer tastings for participants, which allows for social distancing.
But those who want can still participate in stein hoisting, taking silly pictures and viewing silent auction items on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. when volunteers will be handing out party packs.
The three breweries, according to Sharp, were crucial in “saving” this year’s Oktoberfest by donating their beer to the event. Other regional breweries, as well as The Liquor Store, were also helpful, donating supplies that will go to sponsors of the event.
In total, Sharp expects the fundraiser will serve about 400 people, a far cry from the usual 1,000. But she says the event is expected to be successful and will help raise funds for All Points Transit.
“We are so impressed with the generosity of the community. The sponsors have been incredibly generous,” Sharp said. “And yes, we will be able to make a contribution which will then help fund rides (for All Points) in 2021.”
At MontroseBeerFest.com, there are also some available resources, including decorating ideas, recipes and activities, as well as a YouTube link to an Oktoberfest music playlist. Oktoberfest participants are encouraged to take pictures and share their fun on social media by tagging @AllPointsTransit and using the hashtag #montroseoktoberfest2020 for a chance to win prizes.
