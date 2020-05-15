City Manager Bill Bell and County Commissioner Sue Hansen met for a virtual “Ask Me Anything” question-and-answer session on Wednesday, where they addressed issues raised by community members about sales tax, reopening plans, a potential incoming vaccine developer called COVAXX and other questions.
The session began with a question about the city and county’s involvement with COVAXX — a company looking to buy a site adjacent to the airport in Montrose for COVID-19 vaccine development. Concerns had been raised by the community about potential health issues and how much control Montroes has over allowing the business into the community.
“The potential building is in city limits. The thing that brings the county is that it’s adjacent to airport property, the folks that are proposing to purchase that would like to have airport access to ship supplies,” Hansen clarified. She emphasized that the county would only be involved with the business in the event public health concerns develop.
Bell added that city council does not have the authority to dictate what businesses come into Montrose, as long as their use complies with the land or building’s zoning regulations.
“Their intended use matches up with our zoning code. That’s all the city’s been involved with and where we are at the moment,” Bell said. “Can we dictate what businesses come into Montrose? No. We don’t want government to dictate what comes into the community. That’s overreaching and using your power and authority as government in a way you shouldn’t.”
Both Bell and Hansen said that they could only speak to their own involvement, and that operations questions should be directed to COVAXX representatives. They emphasized that they hope the company will maintain transparency and continue to communicate with Montrose residents.
Another question was raised about outdoor recreation and what was allowed. Both Hansen and Bell said that outdoor recreation is permitted as long as patrons adhere to social distancing, and that the focus is currently on helping Montrose residents recreate locally rather than inviting tourists from outside the community. Bell explained that money that was previously spent on promoting outside tourism is now being redirected for other purposes.
“Even as we start to open up a little bit, we have redirected those funds to market regionally and help those small businesses to cross promote and cross market,” Bell said. “We won’t have a huge push of statewide tourism for at least several months.”
Residents also wanted to know when places of worship, restaurants and bars could resume normal operations; and Hansen said that the county can only follow state guidelines but that she was impressed with the creativity of certain businesses to continue operations.
“The county is an extension of the state. In-restaurant dining is not allowed at this point, but we have been talking about a potential waiver, with limited dine-in use,” Hansen said. “Out of crisis comes opportunity. A lot of businesses are doing some pretty extraordinary things. We know it’s difficult, it’s difficult for all of us.”
Two questions came in about sales tax in Montrose — whether there was a delay in calculating it and how “big box” retailers compared to small businesses in terms of generating sales tax, especially during the pandemic when many small businesses were mandated to close their doors.
“Our South Townsend big box retailers generate about 80 to 85 percent of sales tax, and 15 to 20 percent is generated by small businesses,” Bell said. “During emergencies, our economy is stabilized by having large retailers. We are a regional hub, [so ] Home Depot, Target and Walmart, all of those are helping to keep cash flow coming in to pay for things like law enforcement and street work. It also allows the city council to redistribute some of that money for small businesses.”
However, he emphasized that support of small businesses is still necessary in the Montrose community.
“[Big box retail] doesn’t add to the ambience of the community feel,” Bell said. “We need to have a strong Main Street and a great small business segment.”
Bell also said that sales tax revenue in March had dropped due to the pandemic, but the loss would not have any major adverse effect on the city. He anticipates that April’s revenue will be lower, but said that the city was prepared to “weather the storm” for 90 days and that Montrose has not been hit as hard as communities with tourism-based economies.
Following further questions, Bell and Hansen also reiterated information about how the county is enforcing safety guidelines, the school district’s plans for the fall semester and the hospital’s situation amid the pandemic.
The final segment of the session had Bell and Hansen answer questions about themselves, both personally and in the context of local government. Both urged the community to reach out to them with any questions or concerns.
More information on the city’s response to the pandemic, as well as city staff contact information, can be found at cityofmontrose.org while information on Montrose County can be found at montrosecounty.net.
