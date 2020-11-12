Montrose residents can help a national charity reach a big goal this year — the distribution of 11 million gift boxes to needy children worldwide through Operation Christmas Child.
“The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world,” Karen Bierma, the drop-off team leader for Montrose, said.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of the Rev. Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse International.
Donors start with a medium-sized shoe box or plastic box and pack it with small toys, a “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, doll, or even a soccer ball with a pump; school supplies; hygiene items and clothing such as T-shirts, socks or a beanie cap.
People also have the option of including a personal photo or note, and can select both the sex and age range of the child they want their box to go to. The age options are: 2 - 4 years old; 5 - 9 years old or 10 -14 years old.
The shoeboxes are collected from about 4,000 drop sites like Montrose’s, which is Calvary Chapel, at 2201 S. Townsend Ave., Suite D. The shoeboxes collected here will be taken to the Grand Junction collection point and from there, make their way to Denver for processing and shipment to needy kids throughout the world.
Bierma said local churches are again stepping up and she hopes to see more contributions from businesses, non-church groups and individuals, too, so Montrose can top the number of shoeboxes donated from residents last year.
“I’m hoping for over 1,000 and really praying for 1,200 (Montrose boxes),” Bierma said. “This may be the only present the kids ever receive. It could be their first gift that they’ve ever received. Through these boxes, these children are going to know God loves them, cares about them and that they will hear about the hope of Jesus and the message of the Gospel.”
Operation Christmas Child has brought joy to more than 178 million children in more than 150 countries since 1993. On the Samaritan’s Purse website, people can find advice on what and what not to pack into shoeboxes, in light of customs restrictions. They can also donate $25 under the “build a box” option.
Donors dropping off a filled shoebox should consider including a $9 check, payable to Samaritan’s Purse and designated “OCC” in the memo line, to offset shipment costs.
Information can be found at samaritanpurse.org/occ-gift-suggestions and at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
Time is running short to help Operation Christmas Child. Calvary Chapel will be allowing curbside drop-offs of the shoeboxes starting next week, Nov. 16 and concluding Nov. 23.
The times are 9 - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday and 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday. On the final day, Nov. 23, the drop-off time is from 9 - 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Bierma at 970-275-9239.
