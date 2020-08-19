About 42 years have passed since Ben Gray was last seen in Montrose, and last year marked the 20th since Dale Williams was last heard from on the West End.
The two Montrose County cases are among 50 the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is highlighting as part of its annual Missing in Colorado event.
Missing in Colorado is coming up Aug. 22. It provides the families of missing persons the opportunity to speak with other victims and victim advocates, as well as access to resources.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually this year for families of people who have been missing for more than one year in the state. Families are asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/missingco to be redirected to the link to join the virtual event, starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 22. Also, a team of CBI victim advocates will be answering a dedicated phone line, 303-239-4242, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. that day.
“Our team is dedicated to helping the families of the missing, and to ensure they have access to the latest information and tools to help them as they navigate through this devastating chapter in their lives,” CBI Director John Camper said, in a news release.
“We ask all Coloradans to aid in the effort to give a voice to the missing by reviewing the CBI Cold Case Database, the Missing Persons Resource Page and the list of those missing in the state, and share any information that may lead to resolution in these critically important cases.”
In Colorado, there are 1,340 active missing persons cases; of these, 579 people have been missing for more than one year.
These include Gray and Williams, as well as Montrose residents Kenneth Anthony “Tony” Chacon and Tracy Bastion.
• Gray was 51 at the time he was last seen on June 1, 1978, at 10 S. Uncompahgre Ave. in Montrose. He was thought to be on his way to a ranch in Gunnison County. A friend reported he’d dropped Gray back at Uncompahgre Avenue early May 31, and thought Gray had returned to his room.
Gray has not been seen since. He is 5-feet-8, blue-eyed, with glasses, and at the time of his disappearance, had brown hair. Gray, who would now be 93, has a “crippled” middle finger on his right hand, a scar on his knee, and was wearing a diamond ring at the time he was last seen.
Information about Gray can be reported to the Montrose Police Department, via dispatch, at 970-249-9110.
• Williams was last seen at about 6 p.m. May 27, 1999, at the Family Market in Naturita. Earlier in the day, he had been playing darts with a friend when someone, possibly female, called him for help with a stranded vehicle. Williams, who owned an auto body shop in Nucla, headed out to a location thought to be in the Paradox Valley area, stopping at the market along the way.
The motorist who called is considered critical to the investigation, agents said last year. He or she has not been identified.
Teenagers swimming near the confluence of the Dolores and San Miguel rivers found Williams’ white, F-250 Ford long bed truck submerged on July 4, 1999. Divers located the lid of a metal tool box from the back of the truck.
“There’s just a little hole there where there should be someone,” Williams’ daughter told the Montrose Daily Press last year.
Williams was 42 when he disappeared. He was described as having light brown hair, mustache and beard; blue/green eyes, and has facial scarring under the chin, on the center of the chin and along each jawline, as well as a birthmark on the left side of the jawbone. Jawbone damage would be visible under an X-ray.
Anyone with information about Williams should contact the CBI at 970-248-7500.
• Tracy Bastion, 33, was reported missing Oct. 21, 1994, after he failed to show up to a planned hunting trip. His vehicle was found parked at his home on South Sixth Street, and his wallet was in the house. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home.
Although there were reported sightings of Bastion after he was reported missing, police were not able to confirm them.
Bastion is described as 5-feet-10, weighing 150 pounds, with a scar on his right elbow, a scar on his abdomen, a tattoo on his left forearm, showing an unfinished Grim Reaper. There is a tattoo of a woman on his upper left shoulder and a mole on his neck. At the time of his disappearance, Bastion wore his hair long.
Call the Montrose Police Department with information.
• Chacon, 49, was last seen March 5, 2005. He met a cousin for a meal, then left with a friend, who later reported he thought Chacon was heading to Grand Junction the next day.
The reliable employee was reported missing when he did not show up for work a few days later at Russell Stover’s Candies, where he had worked for 15 years.
Police found Chacon’s trailer home on West Main Street secured, with his 2003 red Kia in the driveway; family members reported not being able to find its keys.
He left behind his checkbook and police could not find activity through his bank records.
His home’s door was reported as padlocked and dead-bolted; family members said Chacon was not known to use the deadbolt or a padlock.
Chacon is 5-feet-6, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, his hair was waist-length and dark with gray strands; he also had a mustache. Chacon wore glasses and is a smoker. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.
Contact the Montrose Police Department with any information.
Information about Gray, Williams, Bastion or Chacon can also be reported anonymously to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500.
