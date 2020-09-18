On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitutional Convention concluded in the Assembly Room of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Two-hundred and thirty-three years later, members of the Montrose community celebrated with a Constitution Day event aimed at increasing awareness about the contents of the Constitution and to help people register to vote.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected several events, as well as professional and personal lives, the inaugural Constitution Day in Montrose, hosted by the Montrose County Democratic Party, sought to unite the community in a political sense, without talking politics. People who turned out enjoyed free hot dogs and Sno-balls flavored ice. They also received a copy of the U.S. Constitution in pocketbook size.
Montrose resident Linda Gann handed out fliers to help people register to vote. Whether someone recently moved or did not vote in the last election, Gann said it’s important to provide people with information to help them register.
“We think it’s really important because as you can see the Constitution is not very big,” she said. “We think it’s important that people have a copy of The Constitution and what it says, especially now as we’re getting ready to vote.”
Gann added: “Also to help people register to vote because I think that’s a responsibility that we all have as citizens.”
To register, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
Phoebe Benziger was among Montrose residents who helped people register to vote and handed out booklets.
“We’re here for the people and we are part of the people,” Benziger said.
The right to vote is a privilege citizens have in America that Benziger said is empowering.
“It’s such a neat deal that we have as citizens to be able to vote,” she said. “It loops you into the process.
“It’s very empowering whether your candidate wins or loses because you still have a skin in that game.”
The event was held on South Fifth Street near Montrose High School, which allowed students to come check out the event during their lunchtime. Students grabbed free food and also mingled with the community about the Constitution.
MHS students also received copies of the Constitution, which Gann hopes will plant a seed early on to inspire youth to engage in their democracy.
Jericho Tosi and James Wilson, two MHS freshmen, attended the event Thursday.
“I was surprised but impressed by the event,” Tosi said.
While they won’t be able to vote for a couple more years, Wilson said he sees voting as a privilege.
“It’s a privilege because not very many students on campus get to vote,” he said.
Gann said understanding what is contained within the Constitution is a part of being an informed voter.
“That’s another reason we pass out the Constitution, so that when they listen to the candidates from either side you just have an understanding,” she said.
More than 100 people attended the event.
As a living document, the Constitution enshrines rights, guides government officials and the Supreme Court to take actions as representation for We the People, Americans.
“We love events like this,” Gann said. “Let’s celebrate democracy, let’s celebrate our constitution and our citizenship.”
