The Montrose Center for the Arts will be hosting “Landscape and Wildlife — Gary Ratcliff” as the March gallery artist.

The artist’s reception will be held Friday, March 5, from 5 — 7 p.m.

The exhibit will run through March 27, every Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. and includes photographs from Ouray, Telluride and Silverton.

Masks will be required.

The MCA will also host The Fiber Artists Show from March 5 through March 31.

The exhibit, featuring the art of weaving, will be showing in the Art Center’s Columbine Room for the entire month of March.

