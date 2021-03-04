The Montrose Center for the Arts will be hosting “Landscape and Wildlife — Gary Ratcliff” as the March gallery artist.
The artist’s reception will be held Friday, March 5, from 5 — 7 p.m.
The exhibit will run through March 27, every Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. and includes photographs from Ouray, Telluride and Silverton.
Masks will be required.
The MCA will also host The Fiber Artists Show from March 5 through March 31.
The exhibit, featuring the art of weaving, will be showing in the Art Center’s Columbine Room for the entire month of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.