Montrose Center for the Arts hosts Cedaredge artist

Artist Marko Marino’s solo show opens Friday at the Montrose Center for the Arts, with a meet and greet from 5 — 7 p.m.
Marino is also offering workshops in February and March.
Marino, who now lives in Cedaredge, is a state native who grew up in Boulder under the influences of the University of Colorado and the example of his father, Anthony, his primary inspiration.
“Painting is my passion,” he said, in biographical information provided by the arts center. “I delight in the effort and become lost within the process of each evolving piece. There is the challenge of creating the tangible work from the intangible vision.”
Marino said his Impressionist style is a natural evolution, versatile in its level of detail and devotion to true color.
“I paint because I am enraptured by the elegance dance of form and light,” he said.
Marino uses different tools, including a palette knife, to facilitate his painting.
“Exceptional art will stimulate the senses by engaging the imagination. My objective is to create art that is more than an accurate depiction of an image. The ‘why’ is key to creating a powerful image, and when there is a link to an emotion, an event, a truth, or a message, the result is a stronger impact upon the viewer,” he said.
The Montrose Center for the Arts is located at 11 S. Park Ave. in Montrose.
Marino is also offering a foundations and an advanced art course.
The foundations course is from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
This course is for beginners as well as a challenge for veteran artists to focus on motivation and imagination.
The advanced class is from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. March 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10.
For registration information and costs, visit mc4arts.com/classes/.
