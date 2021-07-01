On Friday, July 2, from 5 - 8 p.m., Montrose Center for the Arts celebrates San Juan Mountain mining history and steam-powered narrow-gauge railroads that served them.
Meet railroad artist Jeff Ellingson curator of the Durango Silverton Roundhouse Museum and renowned watercolorist, along with many other local and regional artists will present the show. This special show is a community event.
The Lucky Stars from Ridgway, Daryl and Ted, will entertain with live music all evening, while guests visit with artists and enjoy adult libations, light appetizers and desserts. Ellingson presents a train talk at 6:30 p.m.
July 2 is also the final chance to bid on the Square Deal paintings, MCA’s June fundraiser.
Bidding ends at 7:30 p.m., so don’t miss out.
Two beautiful watercolors, by Virginia Blackstock and Ellingson, given to the MCA as fundraisers, are on silent auction. They may be purchased between 5 - 8 p.m. for the minimum bid price (or price equal to highest bid received prior to 5 p.m. on July 2).
Another train talk will take place at the art center at 1 p.m. July 14. Karl Schaffer of the Ridgway Railroad Museum presents “Railroad History of the Uncompahgre Valley, Then and Now.”
Wednesday, July 21 at noon, Kathryn Burke, publisher of the “Bachelor Syracuse Mine” and magazines for Ouray, Silverton and the train, presents a visual and verbal description of the “Red Mountain Mining District and the Corkscrew Turntable.” Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee, cold beverages, and cookies provided for both events, which are Free, with a suggested donation of $5.
Stay tuned, there will be more. If you have a related topic you would like to present, please contact the art center at 970-787-9428 or email info@mc4arts.com
Montrose Center for the Arts is located at 11 S.Park Ave., Montrose. Phone: 970-787-9428, or visit Mc4arts.com.
