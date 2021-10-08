Compiled by Cassie Knust
City councilors approved a total of $75,900 by the end of the regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 5. City staff proposed a total of $762,983 during the Monday Oct. 4 work session. The following is a summary of the amounts recommended for approval at a later date and the amounts approved by Montrose City Council during its regular session.
Work session recommendations on Monday Oct. 4:
City council was recommended a total of $762,983.33 by city staff for contract awards during Monday’s work session.
• Sanitary sewer cured-in-place pipe project contract award — $250,000
Utilities Manager David Bries requested a contract award not to exceed $250,000 for the sanitary sewer cured-in-place pipe project contract bid award, a project focused on Townsend Avenue from Poplar Street to Main Street in preparation for the Colorado Department of Transportation’s planned resurfacing of Townsend Avenue over the next couple of years. Bries said that city utility crews conduct routine sewer line inspections to identify critical sewers that are candidates for Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP).
Insituform Technologies, LLC was the only bidder, offering $191,933.
CIPP is the process of installing a new pipe within a pipe using the existing pipe as the form, thus restoring the structural integrity of the pipe. Bries said the $250,000 is included in the 2021 Wastewater Collection Budget for sanitary sewer pipe lining and is within budget.
• Birch Street Bridge replacement project contract award — $447,976
City staff requested $447,976 on Monday for the Birch Street Bridge replacement project and is designed to replace the failing bridge on Birch Street.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said Birch Street is a city right-of-way that crosses over the Loutsenhizer Canal near the Black Canyon Golf Course. The bridge will likely be replaced with an aluminum box culvert similar to those present on city right-of-ways over the canal at Otter, Niagara, Sunnyside and Miami roads.
Over the years, the bridge’s abutments and supporting foundations have become undermined, and supporting soils are eroding away. This undermining has advanced enough that replacement of the bridge is now warranted, said Murphy.
Murphy said the project will also replace an undersized and aged waterline and failed sewer line beneath the bridge. Similar to the design for Otter Road, the project was designed in-house by the city’s engineering department.
The project will span two budget years and was budgeted at $565,000 between the 2021 and 2022 budget years for completion. Murphy requested the $447,976 for a contract with the selected bidder, United Companies of Montrose — the lowest of five total bids.
Utility replacements will be funded through appropriate utility enterprise capital funds and the remainder of the project will be funded through the general capital fund.
The bridge replacement and associated utility work are scheduled to take place while the Loutsenhizer Canal is shut off for the winter. Final paving of the roadway will take place as soon as the asphalt batch plants open up in the spring of 2022.
• Landscaping services award contract — $65,007
City council members were asked to consider approving a contract award not to exceed $65,007 for landscaping services due to the contract that expired earlier this year.
City staff are recommending a contract with the lowest of three bids, S&E Wards Landscaping Management, for landscaping services at city facilities. The city’s Facility Division provides services to the Montrose Pavilion, Animal Services, Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Civic campus.
Regular session approved amounts — $75,900
City council members approved a contract award of $75,900 to Agave Construction for the construction of the Hawk Parkway sidewalk extension project on Tuesday Oct. 5. The city plans to add approximately 500 feet of sidewalk along the western side of Townsend Avenue between Hawk Parkway and Ogden Road.
Originally budgeted at $50,000, Murphy told city councilors that this award pushed the project $26,000 over budget. The project team believes the overage is a result of low concrete contractor availability.
