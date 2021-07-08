Montrose City Council approved the Sunrise Creek III Filing No. 2 preliminary plat at a regular city council meeting Tuesday, paving an additional path for more homes in the area and addressing market concerns.
The project is located south of Niagara Road and east of South Hillcrest Drive. Adjacent streets include Walden Drive and Snow Brush Avenue.
The project sits on 2.67 acres, zoned R3-A (allowing for multi-family housing), and the developer, Jack Petrucceli of Ridgway, is proposing to subdivide the lot into 14 single-family residential units. The plat includes construction of an alley in Outlot A and alley in Outlet B, adding sidewalks and utilities.
City staff found that the proposed use within the zoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
“We’ve been working on this project for well over a dozen years,” Petrucceli said during the meeting. “... staff has been a joy to work with. We’ve danced around several different options on how to develop this correctly and address the market concerns with both apartments, townhouses and finally settled on single-family homes.”
The proposed development is the latest to receive plat approval from city council. Proposed subdivision Woods Crossing received approval last month.
Along with Woods Crossing, other proposed developments are either underway (Basecamp Subdivision) or expect to break ground soon (HUB at Montrose Crossing).
The Montrose Planning Commission received council approval on an updated version of the bylaws the commission uses. City staff had been working on finalizing an update since 2018.
Here’s a breakdown on some of the more noteworthy changes:
— With a change in the organizational structure, rather than reference community development director, its now planning services.
— To constitute a quorum, there must be three members (in the case of a 5-member commission) and four (in a 7-member commission) to take official action on matters.
— Public comment must be received by noon one week prior to the meeting for distribution. Meeting packets will be issued on Thursday (moving from Friday) to commission members prior to the hearing date.
— The planning commission chair will limit the time permitted for each person to speak to three minutes, unless there are extenuating circumstances. This aligns similarly to how public comment is conducted during city council meetings. Comments must be new and not already stated previously if the planning commission chair permits additional comments from someone who already used their three minutes (in January, additional comment was prominent during meetings regarding HUB at Montrose Crossing, and those second and third chances to speak often led to regurgitation of what was already discussed).
— Digital packets. Staff traditionally printed hundreds of pages for planning commission members at each meeting, but the move opting for digital should make it easier to sift through the content.
There’s been slight turnover within the planning commission in the past year. Anthony Russo, now serving on city council, stepped down as a member in January of this year, and Greg Easton, who often served as the commission’s chair, stepped down in May.
Delphine Jadot and Richard Rodgers have come on to fill vacant positions.
Council member Barbara Bynum said that she’d like to see city staff work on code amendments, hinting at an increase to the $40 a month stipend commission members receive.
“Particularly here lately, they’ve (planning commission members) certainly put in their time,” Mayor Doug Glaspell said during the meeting.
