The Montrose City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the first reading of Ordinance 2519, regarding the supplemental budget.
Each year, the city council comes together to review the previous year’s budget and what amendments or adjustments need to be made.
“Everything that wasn’t in the budget for 2020 that we passed in December of 2019 gets folded into the supplemental budget,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said.
“So all of these things have been in front of council throughout 2020, but then we need to pass them by ordinance.”
Bynum explained that budgets must be passed by ordinance, and the supplemental budget is designed to cover anything that was not budgeted for in the previous fiscal year.
“Just because it isn’t budgeted doesn’t mean we don’t have it. We’ll spend money out of reserves,” Bynum said.
Bynum compared the situation to a personal budget.
If someone and their spouse made a budget for going out to dinner for their anniversary, birthdays, and Valentine’s Day, then their money for those occasions would be accounted for.
If, however, something throughout the year came up and they had the money to go out to an additional dinner, then they would adjust their budget accordingly at the end of the year.
“It’s an oversimplification, but it’s the same principle,” Bynum said.
With this principle in mind, the Montrose city council is now deciding on their supplemental budget, reviewing any additional expenses that came up throughout the 2020 fiscal year.
Aside from the city’s own reserves, one of the biggest sources of funds was the Cares Act money the city government received and gave out.
“One example is the trash,” Bynum said.
“We needed to buy another trash truck in 2020. It wasn’t part of the budget, but we needed to do it. We had the money, we agreed to spend it, so that shows up in the supplemental budget.”
Another expense being covered in the supplemental budget is the water fund.
Bynum said that the city spent more money on the reservoir improvement project than was originally budgeted for, and they had spent more on the interest payments for the loans for the new police headquarters than initially allotted for.
“Basically, this covers anything that was not budgeted for,” Bynum said.
Each expense, now being budgeted for, was discussed throughout the 2020 fiscal year, offering an open discussion for each decision.
One item that is never included in the annual budget is land acquisition.
While the city may or may not know which projects will require them to buy land, they avoid making a public record of how much they’re willing to spend on buying a piece of land.
“That basically tells the person buying that land, ‘Oh, you budgeted for $400,000 to buy that land so I’m going to ask you for $400,000 because I know you budgeted for it,” she said.
“We don’t budget for land acquisition so we can negotiate for the best deal for taxpayers when buying land. It’s always in the supplemental budget.”
