Gold’s Gym in Montrose (located at 1840 E. Main Street) is looking to expand its facility to include a childcare center called Smart Start Daycare and has requested financial assistance from the City of Montrose. City council discussed an incentive package for the business during the regular work session on Monday.
The east side of the building will be remodeled into a childcare facility, including a fenced outdoor space on the east side of the building that will have soft turf, playground equipment and shade. The interior, consisting of four rooms and a common area, will also be equipped with classroom furniture and supplies, and will have a curriculum with fitness components (such as children’s exercise and nutrition). It would be a 12-month program open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with teachers there from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. The expansion would also be making use of the unused facility.
“After examining our current floor plan and meeting with various contractors, day care providers and Montrose city advisors, we have come to the conclusion that providing day care within the Gold’s Gym building is a viable and an exciting option,” said Bryce Berry, managing partner of MGG Operations, LLC (the parent company of Gold’s Gym) in a memo to city council.
Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty presented the business’s request for financial assistance and their remodeling plans to city council during the work session. She emphasized the importance of the availability of infant care at the facility, as it is typically more expensive due to the need for a smaller provider to child ratio. She also said that there is a shortage of childcare in general in the community, and that the expansion will help meet those needs.
“Montrose County is under what’s called a state of emergency for child care due to some of the recent closures that we’ve had in the community,” Rosty said. “So having a private business come to the table wanting to expand their business into this industry is something that is really exciting.”
Mayor Barbara Bynum agreed that the lack of child care, especially in light of school closures, was putting strain on the community. She said conversations should be taking place between the city and child care providers to discuss what issues are holding back or limiting child care providers from expanding their services, and how the city can help.
“I think we talk a lot about the economy, diversifying our economy and economic development, but I think one of the things that’s really going to hold us back as a community is a lack of child care,” Bynum said. “This is one thing we can do. The city is not going to open a city-run daycare... but we can help businesses who say they want to. I think that’s a good idea, but I think it needs to be part of a larger conversation with child care providers in our community.”
The daycare would hire 11 certified employees (with benefits): a director (with a salary of $50k), four leader teachers (at $17 per hour), four assistant teachers (at $15 per hour) and two full time or four part time floater teachers. It would have 48 available childcare spots for children aged infant to seven years old.
The total cost of the remodel is estimated to be $294,600. MGG Operations is asking for financial assistance with 25 percent of the initial costs (totalling $75,000). Rosty proposed awarding a $30,000 incentive to the contractor, which can be funded with CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) money. Montrose County is considering financial assistance for the business as well.
“It’s not so much about the building or the revenue that it will produce, but more about what it’s providing to the community in the way of childcare,” Rosty said. “This is the typical ten percent of project costs that we look at a lot of times when we’re incentivizing.”
Smart Start Daycare is looking at opening in the fall as soon as it receives child care license approval from the state. It will follow COVID-19 guidelines upon opening, which may include reduced initial enrollment.
