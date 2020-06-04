Montrose City Council prioritized the Woodgate realignment, construction of the Rotary amphitheater and Tortilla Flats sidewalk improvements after joining city staff for a budget meeting on June 2. The meeting usually occurs in May each year, but city council decided to delay it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the meeting was to “measure how healthy the city's revenue funds are, check the status of various city projects, and discuss possible investments in public infrastructure.”
City engineer Scott Murphy presented a list of potential projects for 2021, which include the Woodgate realignment construction (estimated at 1.1 million), addition of La Raza neighborhood sidewalks, the Rotary amphitheater (at an estimated 3.6 million, with 1.5 million saved to date for a 2.1 million project balance) and continued MURA projects, including Phase I river improvements.
Murphy also emphasized that any funds that go toward street maintenance and repair will be used, as it’s a project that is always in need of work.
“Street maintenance is a big problem, a 40 million plus problem, and it gets bigger by the day,” Murphy said. “Whatever money could be thrown at that, it could be used very quickly and relatively easily. Whatever you can find, we’ll use it.”
After reviewing the potential projects, council was asked what projects they hoped to prioritize in 2021, although efforts will continue to be made toward all the projects.
“It would be helpful to understand what people would really like to see, what (city council) is hearing from their constituents, so we know where to focus most of our efforts,” Murphy said. “That being said, at this stage, to put effort toward all of these is not problematic by any means.”
Mayor Barbara Bynum said that she hopes to prioritize projects that have been vocalized as important by the community, but that many costs of the projects are still up in the air, making it difficult to set distinct priorities.
“It’s hard to prioritize when we don’t know what the project’s going to cost, so if we could come up with some of those numbers, that might be helpful for us,” council member Dave Frank agreed.
It was clarified that the priorities set by city council at the meeting were in terms of what they thought would best represent the community’s interests, and that any adjustments can be made later when more information about finances becomes available.
Council member Roy Anderson said that two small projects: construction of a sidewalk on Fourth Street west of Townsend Avenue, and a corridor at North Ninth street, should be prioritized in order to address the needs of the Tortilla Flats community.
“I got a lot of discussion during my campaign about how the kids have to walk through the mud to get to school every day,” Anderson said. “Both of those are the routes to school from Tortilla Flats.”
Bynum agreed, “‘I think that I’m reading from my feelings and some of my fellow councilors that we really want to address some sidewalks in the La Raza neighborhood, and that the sooner, the better.”
City council still considered the Woodgate realignment as the next big project in terms of infrastructure. The project would connect Woodgate to East Oak Grove in order to better connect the north and south parts of town. As it is now, southbound traffic using the Hillcrest extension either comes back onto Townsend or cuts through residential neighborhood roads. The city has been discussing the project in recent years, and Murphy said the focus on it would be aligned with projected plans.
“Capital improvements are very dynamic and change with councils and feedback and development and traffic pattern changes,” Murphy said. “Woodgate realignment was top on the list.”
Bynum agreed, emphasizing, “There’s no reason to change that, we’ve been talking about it for years, (and) we’re going forward.”
Council also said that the amphitheater should continue to be prioritized in order to keep promises to the community, including those who had invested in the project (the project is a collaboration between the City of Montrose, the Rotary Club of Montrose, Friends of the Uncompahgre and the Montrose Recreation District). If progress is made in 2021, the Rotary Amphitheater would be projected to be completed in fall 2021, and would be ready for operation by the spring of 2022.
“The previous council had started projects that were three, four (or) five years in the making,” said City Attorney Steve Alcorn, emphasizing the need to continue focus on projects that are still in progress. “Yes, you have the authority and the duty to either approve funding or not approve funding, but a lot of times because so much money and effort and research has gone into preparing these, council says, ‘We owe it to a previous council to continue and finish out this plan.’”
Council also agreed that street maintenance would continue to be an important project to focus on.
City Manager Bill Bell confirmed that the projects were in line with what city council had been prioritizing in the past, but said that improvements to the Tortilla Flats neighborhood were actually planned for later this year.
“So amphitheater construction, Woodgate realignment construction, and whatever is left toward major street improvement was our plan,” Bell said. “And then a lot of the feedback from the Fourth and North Ninth neighborhoods came just recently, and we were actually planning to go before council this year…and we would go for a formal vote to take money out of reserve to do the improvements to that neighborhood this year.”
