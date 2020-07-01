On July 1, Montrose City Council released a statement in response to the controversy surrounding the liquor sales arrangement between Divot’s at the Black Canyon Golf Course and the Montrose Summer Music Series (MSMS) during the summer of 2019.
The Summer Music Series took place at the Black Canyon Golf Course last year, and organizer Dave Bowman, who was also mayor at the time, collected a fee per each cup and can of beer sold by Divot’s during the concerts. Divot’s owner Janece Culver later expressed that she had felt pressured and uncomfortable with the situation. The arrangement was found by the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division to be illegal, as only the holder of a liquor license can collect all proceeds from liquor sales made on the premises.
Bowman said that he was unaware the arrangement was illegal and that the responsibility ultimately fell to Culver, as she was the holder of the liquor license and should have been aware of the liquor laws. Culver stated that she had felt uncomfortable and pressured to accept the arrangement considering Bowman was mayor and Divot’s is situated on the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course.
In late May 2020, the conflict became public and the community began asking for a response from city council regarding Bowman’s involvement.
“What began as a private dispute between City Councilor Dave Bowman, as a board member of a local nonprofit, and Janece Culver, as the owner of Divot’s restaurant, has continued to escalate to a level that necessitates a statement from the Montrose City Council,” stated the members of city council in a joint statement.
“Mr. Bowman’s involvement with the nonprofit Montrose Summer Music Series is unrelated to his council position. If he attempted to use his city council position to influence, coerce or intimidate a local business owner we firmly condemn that behavior. We believe an investigation is warranted and have asked the Montrose Chief of Police to ask the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate. It is our understanding that Ms. Culver has asked the state’s Liquor Enforcement Division to investigate. Mr. Bowman also welcomes an investigation in order to establish the facts of the matter.
“Mr. Bowman did not provide information about the Montrose Summer Music Series’ internal operations to council, nor is he required to. Councilors first learned that there were issues between Mr. Bowman and Ms. Culver when we read local media in late May 2020. Ms. Culver never contacted any city councilors with her concerns.
“The State and City of Montrose hold dual licensing authority for issuing liquor licenses. However, the state makes the general rules and regulations, special rulings and findings to regulate the proper manufacture, distribution and sale of alcohol beverages and to enforce the Beer and Liquor Code.
“Though the City Council and State did jointly grant the liquor license to Divot’s, the State maintains oversight of their liquor sales. The City Council will schedule an upcoming work session with the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division in order to better understand the city’s roles and responsibilities in regard to liquor licenses and enforcement.
“With the limited information available to Montrose city councilors, it appears this is a private matter between a board member of a local nonprofit, who happens to be a city councilor, and a private business. Going forward, councilors will work to maintain a better separation between our private activities and our roles as city councilors. Councilors welcome a thorough investigation by appropriate state agencies to bring to light any possible inappropriate activity and to ensure the highest standard of professionalism is practiced by all city councilors.”
