Members of the public and Montrose City Council gathered at Centennial Plaza Tuesday to unearth a historic city time capsule from 1970, buried to commemorate the installation of the USS Montrose’s ship bell in town. The time capsule was a community effort to capture a monumental year for the City of Montrose.
If one were to take a look back at 1970, he or she would find history was made in a variety of ways.
Zillamay Brown, who just finished her 14th year as president of the Montrose Historical Society, gave some history on the town from 50 years ago.
“In 1970, the time capsule was sealed in the cornerstone of the old building, built in 1926. The contents included a copy of the Nov. 17, 1926 Daily Press, an American flag, and various large related documents,” she said.
The Colorado Western College had just moved into Montrose and was striving to develop into a functional community college.
Historically, the Ute Indian Museum Memorial was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Montrose County Historical Society placed a display case in the county courthouse basement Veteran’s Room, where they placed historical items.
In addition, Montrose had celebrated the opening of a new school cafeteria.
What is an everyday experience for us, was new and different for our parents and grandparents 50 years ago.
1970 saw some tragedy as well.
“There was some excitement when an airplane crashed into a home on 704 N. 4th Street,” Brown explained.
“It killed the pilot and injured three passengers. The problem was that the plane was unable to gain altitude taking off from our airport. It hit a train, and took off part of the roof. The Huberts were home at the time, but nobody was injured.”
Dan Sellers lived across the street from the Huberts’ home.
“My brother and I saw the crash,” he recounted.
Like Sellers, citizens of Montrose who were impacted by the time capsule gathered in Centennial Plaza.
Mayor Barbara Bynum opened the Tuesday event, noting how the citizens who placed items in the time capsule probably did not expect Montrose to gather 50 years later, socially distanced and wearing masks.
Nonetheless, the enthusiasm throughout the small crowd was evident.
“I think it’s an important tribute to 50 years of service, and what it means to want to put yourself out there to serve your community and to make it the great place to live that we all enjoy.” Bynum said.
Former city council members also attended.
“I was on city council about the time they put in the city capsule, and about the time they got the Montrose bell (from the U.S.S. Montrose). I was involved in gathering the stuff to put in the capsule, and I have no idea what’s in there. I don’t remember what we put in there,” said former mayor and city council member LaMoyne Brown. “Hopefully it’ll be interesting”
Brown served as mayor from 1971 to 1972 and was on city council from 1968 to 1976.
“I haven’t been involved in so many years, and I’ve always been very interested in city politics,” Brown said.
Sellers reminisced on his contribution to the time capsule. “I think there are pictures of my Boy Scout troop in there. We might have even put in a lace boot. There was talk about putting a couple songs in there too. We put in a music record, either the Beatles or Elvis Presley.”
Although Sellers may not remember exactly what was placed in the time capsule, he is excited about the memories captured being unearthed, as well as the future.
“It’ll be interesting to be here to bury something else,” he said.
Following the ceremony, the capsule was taken to the Centennial Meeting Room, right next to the plaza, where its contents were removed, catalogued and preserved by a small group of city staff. Bynum explained to the crowd that only a small group of 10 people at a time would be able to go inside the room to see the contents of the time capsule, but councillors would keep the room open throughout the day for small groups to rotate through.
Youth City Council member Gunnison Clamp spoke of the impact the time capsule has on Montrose.
“For us on the council, it’s amazing to think that a lot of the items here in the time capsule are things that we’ve never used, and maybe never even seen. This shows how quickly things change. This offers us a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of our parents and grandparents,” he said.
For Clamp, the time capsule marks a time in a world that is always changing. What is considered normal and a part of everyday life today could be forgotten in the next 50 years.
That is why the Youth City Council will be spearheading the next City of Montrose time capsule. Clamp encourages and welcomes all input from Montrose. The council intends to place the next capsule toward the end of the year.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.