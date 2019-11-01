The snowstorms that hit Colorado earlier this week didn’t affect people’s commutes but also postponed many volleyball matches around the state.
This has left the Lady Indians in limbo, not knowing where they rank in the final standings for the regional tournament later this month, said coach Shane Forrest. Because of the delayed matches, and Montrose not having a game this week, the standings remain the same for now.
But it’s helped the Montrose High School volleyball team (16-3), which is currently ranked third in RPI, which would give the Lady Indians a No. 3 seed at regionals, as well as a home site.
Montrose has been quite formidable at home, going 8-0 in the regular season. If given the chance to have the regional tournament at home, the players feel confident they’re undefeated home record will carry over, said sophomore Kelsey Rocco.
“We’re all going to do well and we’re all going to work hard and together,” Rocco said.
Montrose will know for certain how its team stacks up in the final standings after closing out the regular season at the Palmer Ridge Invitational in Monument.
Montrose has a tough challenge to start the tournament as it takes on the tourneyv hosts, Palmer Ridge, at 9:45 a.m. The Bears, the No. 8 ranked team in Class 4A, are heading into the contest with an 11-6 record.
Following that game, Montrose will battle another strong opponent in Silver Creek (17-2) at 11.
“Right off the bat, there are no gimmes at all,” Forrest said. “It’s going to be a good test.”
The Lady Indians will later play against two other teams that have yet to be determined.
“We know it’s going to be a tough tournament,” Forrest said. “But it’s exciting we’re going into it playing with the level of competition that we’re going to play and see how we size up to that level.”
No matter which teams Montrose faces, Forrest said she considers going 2-2 at the tournament a success.
She added even if the Lady Indians come away with a few more losses, the result won’t hurt them too much in the RPI standings. With that being the case, the objective remains for MHS to play at its best.
“We want to show how we can play and that we belong to be highly-ranked,” said Forrest.
However, the Lady Indians are feeling confident after they won the Southwestern League title on Oct. 26 against Durango. And they’re entering the Palmer Ridge tourney on a nine-game win streak.
“We’re just hoping to see how this week plays out,” Forrest said.
