The Montrose Community Foundation (MCF) has created the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund, which aims to provide resources to local organizations that are working with communities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations can begin applying for grants on March 30. After reviewing grant requests, MCF will make funds available to meet immediate needs in the region related to public health and economic impacts.
“What we’re doing is taking dollars in and putting dollars out as fast we can to local nonprofits and organizations that are helping individuals and families who are suffering from COVID-19 related issues,” said MCF Executive Director Sara Plumhoff. “I think that there are a lot of opportunities to help support people who are being affected by this virus. ...The impact is being able to support those nonprofits in this time of need.”
The grants will be awarded on a tiered basis. In Tier 1, “community stakeholders will review applications from nonprofit and charitable organizations supporting access to appropriate healthcare and meeting essential human needs such as food access, rent and utilities assistance, health and emergency services for individuals and families impacted by the virus.”
The next funding tiers will be determined based on the community’s needs moving forward, but will most likely focus on recovery from the pandemic’s impact and long-term solutions.
“We want to make sure the basic needs are met first through housing and emergency services,” Plumhoff said. “If we can keep the fund going, we’ll move into other needs as they arise.”
Plumhoff said that for organizations looking for help, the application process will be timely and straightforward. She also hopes that the relief fund will give the Montrose community a venue through which residents can help each other, especially those who want to provide support but are unsure of where to start.
“It allows people who are able to give and want to give to be able to put dollars through the foundation and out to help families, to feel like they’re helping impact the community,” Plumhoff said. “If someone really wants to help but they're not quite sure where to go, this is the best way to get funding to the people to get the services they need.”
Donations can be made via check or online at montrosecf.org. All contributions are considered a charitable contribution and there are no administrative fees to manage the fund, with 100 percent of all donations going back into the community.
“This is a really hard time for everyone in our community. Everyone has been really impacted by this pandemic,” Plumhoff said. “It’s been an honor to be a part of conversations with people like the city, county and nonprofits to see how everybody can work together and help those that need it. This fund is a way that we can make that happen.”
