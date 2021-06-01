Sherilyn and Steve Cook received a new wish last week.
As wish granters for Make-a-Wish foundation since 2019, the Cooks are one of the only granters on the Western Slope. When they got the call to grant 17-year-old Jeremiah Wilson’s wish for an e-bike, they were quick to get the ball rolling.
Wilson’s muscular dystrophy prevents him from being able to get around independently, so Make-a-Wish gifted him a camouflage Rambo electric bike and some necessary accessories such as knee pads, a helmet, gloves, a tire repair kit and tire pump.
The Cooks didn’t stop there, however.
“We wanted to raise money to get Jeremiah a second bike,” said Sherilyn. “Of course it’s fun to be able to ride with your family instead of riding alone, but it’s also safer.”
Wilson enjoys hunting with his dad and a second bike would offer a safe riding partner while also being able to enjoy time with his family. Because e-bikes typically cost around $4,000, the Cooks initially intended on raising money for the Wilson’s to find a used bike on Craigslist to surprise Jeremiah with during the reveal party on Monday May 31.
Instead of an envelope with cash, however, the Wilson’s were presented with a brand new e-bike from Trek Bicycle in Montrose.
“Montrose came together in a huge way and I’m so blown away,” said Sherilyn of the community effort. “People in my own neighborhood who didn’t know me dropped by to donate money for Jeremiah. Sometimes, I would just cry because I was so touched at everyone’s generosity.”
The Cooks raised around $2500 as of Saturday May 29, when they picked up the second bike. Because of the pandemic, Make-a-Wish has become stricter with what kind of wishes can be granted, such as postponing wish-related travel, according to Sherilyn. The limitations also include only sending a material gift for the grantee instead of the entire family, which means that finding a second bike was out of the Make-a-Wish organization’s hands.
Community members and businesses alike banded together to raise over $2000 in four days, surpassing the Cook’s initial goal to raise $1500 for the family to buy a used bike.
“We were so excited about granting this wish and going beyond the one bike that we really pushed hard to be able to get a second one,” said Sherilyn.
NuVista Federal Credit Union, Stryker and Co., members of the quilting group Huggie Bunches, Ted’s Steakhouse, Bicycle Outfitters and Trek Bicycle were just a few Montrose businesses and organizations who made the goal possible.
When Sherilyn approached Trek Bicycle about building a bike, Store Manager Josh Wigley knew the goal was special and was excited to make it a reality.
“We have a program where we donate used bikes to kids through a program between the sheriff’s office and fire department,” said Wigley. “Trek is giving good bikes to good kids who deserve them and she [Sherilyn] fell right into that. We’re happy to be a part of this and to be able to do this. Our goal is to get as many people on bikes as humanly possible一everybody deserves to ride a bike.”
Trek sold the bike to the Cooks at cost with an additional 10 percent off, in total donating approximately $2700 as well as the remaining needed accessories for safe riding.
Donations from the city funded around a third of the cost of the bike.
For the Cooks, grant wishing comes from the heart. Their son, Adam, was diagnosed with leukemia at 15 and is now in remission at 36 as a wish granter for Make-a-Wish.
In 2019, the Cooks drove to Denver for the Make-a-Wish training and completed a background check so they could become Western Slope wish-granters.
“One boy wanted to be a garbage truck driver for a day,” Sherilyn reminisced on wishes that stood out for her. She remembered her son driving a nine-year-old to the Colorado Springs Zoo where the child was able to sit and visit with penguins.
“There’s all kinds of wishes,” Sherilyn added.
The wish granter said the donation that touched her the most was a woman in her quilting group who gave $10. “You give from the heart whatever you can afford. While amazing to see, there were many donations between $50 and $150, but knowing that someone gave what they could means so much.”
Ted’s Steakhouse hosted the surprise reveal party to the Wilson family on Monday night. Jeremiah’s parents, Jenny and John, expected to receive an envelope with money for a used bike, but instead found a community-wide gift.
“When a child is sick and they get to Make-a-Wish, it’s really all they can think about,” said Sherilyn. “It helps them to avoid thinking about death and instead focus on the possibilities. Make-a-Wish brings some incredible joy into the lives of the child and the family.”
