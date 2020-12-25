Non-service members of the community weren’t going to miss out an opportunity to honor the fallen.
Dozens joined the American Legion Riders from Post 73 last weekend for National Wreaths Across America Day, a tradition that remembers and honors veterans across the country by placing Christmas wreaths on their headstones.
The weekend prior, around 30 volunteers teamed at Camelot Gardens to assemble the bough wreaths, a different design than a regular wreath — boughs, designed as two to three branches tied together, completed with a decorative bow.
On the commemorative day, Post 73 took the bough wreaths and placed them on the headstones at Valley Lawn Cemetery, adopted by Post 73, stood tall, saluted and said their names out loud in remembrance.
Nationwide, 1.7 million wreaths were placed on headstones at 2,557 participating locations, several outlets reported.
As American Legion Post 73 President John Boughton described it, it was a community effort.
“Families come out and people are paying respect to their fallen,” he said. “I think the hugest importance of it was that members of the community came together to make that happen.”
Leading up to the event, it became clear more hands would be needed to have a successful event. The Wreaths Across America organization wasn’t able to lend assistance, though no fault of their own, Boughton said. Instead, community volunteers realized they were in a position to lend a helping hand, in accordance with the conviction from the riders to make the event happen.
And that’s exactly what they did.
“That to me really hits home,” Boughton said. “... It’s exciting to be a part of a community that can step together like this.”
Camelot Gardens saw an opportunity to get involved and jumped right in. Owner Sheree Wanner and General Manager Trina Donahue lent the space, branches and cuttings to craft the bough wreaths. Donahue’s help opened the door for the event to thrive.
“Without her, this wouldn’t be possible,” Boughton said.
Anne Ryan, who works with Post 73 and spearheads non-member involvement, was also instrumental in getting the event together, Boughton added.
Riders from Post 73 made it easier, too. The group, the day prior, visited Valley Lawn Cemetery and spent the day clearing much of the snow so the headstones could be recognizable, and the event could run smoothly.
“When families go and visit the marker, and see that site, the wreath laying there that honors that member’s service, service to country, I would love to see their expressions,” Boughton said.
The community effort is the latest in a string of supportive action taken by Post 73. I
During the summer, Post 73 riders were joined by Post 24 and the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association (Chapter 3-8) for a poker run, which raised $1,550 for the Warrior Resource Center.
In August, Post 73 riders donated lawn equipment to community volunteers to help maintain the Valley Lawn Cemetery grounds after the site experienced neglect due to legal and ownership issues.
Several days later, Post 73 donated $5,000 to the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club to assist construction of the club’s new facility.
And in November, Post 73 donated $250 each to three local scouting units — Troop 498, Pack 490 and Troop 491 — to offer financial assistance.
Boughton said he hopes to see even more community involvement next year for the event.
“It was really cool to be a part of and we really hope to see it grow,” he said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
