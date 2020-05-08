Following a frustrated community’s response to the magnesium chloride storage tank site that was recently constructed on Selig Avenue and North Ninth Street, the company that owns it, GMCO, erected a slatted chain-link fence to help decrease visibility of the tanks. Multiple community members, however, remain disappointed about the look of the area.
One of the concerns came in the form of a letter that was sent to city council member and former mayor Dave Bowman. The letter was received on March 19, but Bowman was not able to retrieve it until May due to social distancing measures at City Hall. He read the letter during the May 4 city council work session.
“‘Dear Mr. Mayor, I want to talk about the magnesium chloride tank. Yes, I understand why you did it, but I have an idea to make it better. My idea is to have a fundraiser for the homeless and the food bank by having an option for a panel. When someone buys a panel, they can paint a mural on each panel. Please tell me your thoughts. Respectfully, Corbin, a concerned nine-year-old.’”
Aside from the chemical tank issue, Bowman said the letter was a testament to the community’s involvement in the city’s progress.
“I thought that spoke to the sense of community in Montrose,” Bowman said. “Here we have a nine-year-old boy who pulled out his pencil… and said, ‘I want to do something for our community to make it better.’ To me, that’s truly the spirit of Montrose.”
However, the subject of the letter was something Bowman expressed his own concerns about, saying he was disappointed with the fence in its current state and that it negates city efforts to beautify the north part of town.
“It’s wholly inadequate. You can see through the fence, and I sure hope they’ll put foliage around it. As it is right now, it’s an eyesore, it adds nothing to this community and it certainly has a tremendous negative impact on the Tortilla Flats neighborhood,” Bowman said. “It’s a shame this has happened.”
In a letter to the community in February, GMCO said that “the property will be fenced for security and aesthetics. We plan on having privacy slats in the chain link fence to make it look better to the local neighborhoods.”
Although the initial plan for fencing on the property is complete, according to GMCO representative Tom Valencia, quotes have been requested for the first 200 feet from North Ninth on the Townsend side to improve appearance. Due to safety concerns (clear visibility of the yard while unloading the railcars is necessary to avoid injury) the slats will not be installed beyond 200 feet.
Valencia also indicated that there will be landscaping on the corner of North Ninth and Selig.
The property, which is a partnership between the Union Pacific Railroad and GMCO, was not required to get permission or permits from Montrose City Council before construction began. Multiple meetings and communications took place earlier this year to address community concerns, especially from residents of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, when questions were raised about the sudden activity on the site.
Bowman acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays, but emphasized that he hopes to meet with the public to discuss the situation as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“I don’t anticipate a thorough discussion until we’ve reopened up. If we’re going to have a discussion, I would hope we could do it where the public could attend in person,” Bowman said. “I would like all citizens to know that this is not an issue that has been forgotten about. We have a much larger crisis on our hands, but when we come out of it, it will be time to discuss what has happened out there and what we can do to make sure it never happens again.”
