Montrose Connect Trail mural is well underway after Labor Day community paint sessions

With a mural now officially underway, the Connect Trail West Main underpass is on its way to completion. The City of Montrose celebrated Labor Day by inviting the community to participate in a paint session under the direction of lead artist Heather Bischoff.
The scene being painted beneath the West Main bridge, titled “Go With the Flow,” honors the Uncompahgre River, with themes of recreation, native fish and natural landscape. The theme was chosen earlier this year through an online poll.
“The paint day was the artist’s idea. [She] wanted people from our community to be able to take part in creating something beautiful. She organized a process by which people could come in shifts to paint large single-color portions of the mural,” said Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty. “The city helped advertise the paint day and organized the sign-ups. We started by inviting people who have been advocates of the mural from day one and then broadened the invite from there.”
The artist agreed that the collaboration with the community adds another layer of meaning to the mural, especially for local residents.
“I love including an element of collaboration in my work so that others feel ownership of a project and welcome input from the community,” Bischoff said.
“Now that I’m spending lots of time living along the Uncompahgre River and observing the species of the local environment, I am evolving the design to incorporate more specific elements such as the native fish I see people catching, the various flora I observe growing along the shore and most recently, the birds that catch insects in the morning.”
The mural, which is to include elements of recreation and natural landscape, aims to represent residents and visitors to Montrose and their relationship with the environment.
“Much of my art is inspired by the environment and how emotion is derived from experiences in that environment. Water is a really dynamic element; a life source to celebrate,” Bischoff said.
“It felt natural to honor the river alongside the Connect Trail, highlighting the recreation and environmentalism. This artwork will captivate users of the Connect Trail, reminding them of the harmonious existence of many creatures that thrive with the river and the importance of sustained stewardship.”
The paint day was divided up into multiple sessions throughout the day to ensure that group sizes were limited, with masks and social distancing measures in place. No artistic experience was necessary for the free event, with materials provided and open to all ages.
“Certainly all of the participants will have a lasting memory of helping with the mural. Beyond that, I think this is a beautiful representation of how government and community can interact. This process shows that through the city’s support of art, we become more engaged with our community and make it a better place for everyone to live and visit,” Rosty said.
“Art cultivates a sense of place; in a room, in a building, and in a community. It becomes part of the unique character of that place and provides mutual ground from which people can have conversations, gather, ponder, celebrate and enjoy. Further, bringing art into a community activates the creative economy. This ensures fair compensation to artists for their work and starts to lay the groundwork for more people to make a living through their art.”
As a Western Slope artist, Bischoff said that art in a community is a contributing factor to not only aesthetics and economy, but to local culture.
“Honoring the importance of balanced relationships through art is critical to the health of a community and its environment. By empowering people to transform a public space into a beautiful showcase of their values through art, a space accumulates sacred energy,” Bischoff said.
“This creative ownership builds connection and stewardship with the space; cultural animation is a participatory art-based and embodied methodology of community engagement and knowledge co-production that draws on the everyday experiences of ordinary people and their creative abilities to achieve individual and collective goals.”
To be involved in the Go With the Flow project, Bischoff encourages the community to both follow the project online and be stewards of the river and trail by keeping them clean and healthy. She may be found working on the mural through September.
More information and updates on the project can be found here.
