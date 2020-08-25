A newly formed group will be joining the Montrose County League of Women Voters for the Wednesday march to celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The Montrose Conservative Women was formed recently to create a fact-based discussion group on current issues.
Like the League of Women Voters, its members are also producing a ballot review document, with pro and con positions on ballot measures, including local-level ones.
Members wanted to form a group distinct from the existing Montrose County Republican Women, as well as one whose events did not occur during the work day, said Montrose Conservative Women member Sue Hansen, who is also a county commissioner.
“We decided to do an alternate group that is essentially conservative women, but not necessarily political, but based on your character and values,” Hansen said.
People may lean conservative, even if they are not Republicans, she said.
“We decided to make it factual, discussion-based, so we can help educate others about a more conservative perspective. There’s a faction that says you can’t be Republican enough, or Democratic enough. I think most of us kind of fall in the middle somewhere,” Hansen said.
The idea is to present a factual basis for beliefs and votes, including a review of how Trump Administration policies have been working on a local level, she said.
“Everybody is getting a little tired of the media soundbites and how we are supposed to think,” Hansen said.
Nothing Montrose Conservative Women is doing with respect to its ballot review is intended to replace the separate ballot information the League of Women Voters routinely provides, she also said.
The league is nonpartisan. Hansen said at a national level, it is a lobbying group in that it may advocate for or against certain ballot initiatives; her group is trying to focus in detail on local-level ballot issues.
The Montrose Conservative Women members are proud of the work suffragists undertook to secure the 19th Amendment’s guarantee of female enfranchisement, Hansen also said.
The group will be joining the local league on the steps of the historic Montrose County courthouse (320 S. First St.) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This is the starting point for a march to commemorate the 19th Amendment’s centennial and Women’s Equality Day. Period clothing is encouraged, but not required. Signs and slogans relevant to the centennial and women’s voting rights are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19.
“We want to show the community that just because we (people in general) don’t agree on issues doesn’t mean you can’t come together as a community,” Hansen said.
“Locally, we should be able to come together and respect that each of us have different perspectives and that’s OK.”
Montrose Conservative Women has for now been meeting on Sundays, although that could change. For more information about the group, contact Hansen at 970-209-0239.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.