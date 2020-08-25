When women got the right to vote in 50 countries

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted American women the right to vote. While it might feel as though it’s been an inalienable right for as long as we can remember, it really wasn’t that long ago that women not only didn’t have the right to vote, but also couldn’t own land, travel freely, or work outside the traditional roles prescribed by society. The amendment was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It was also incomplete, benefiting white women almost exclusively due to Jim Crow laws and barriers to citizenship for many women of color in the U.S. at the time.

While the United States was one of the earlier countries to grant the vote, they were by no means the first, with countries such as New Zealand and Australia leading the way in equal rights for women. Other countries fell far behind the rest of the world in granting women equal voting rights, and many are still fighting gender bias and cultural stigmas when it comes to equality for women.

Regardless, women everywhere continue to make strides, make history, and make changes. And while there is still much to be done before all women can experience gender equality, there is no doubt that the women’s rights movement is alive and well today, and progress will march on for those rights.

In celebration of the centennial milestone for the 19th Amendment, here is a look at women’s rights across the globe. Using news reports and historical websites, Stacker compiled a list of 50 countries, and when they gave the majority of women the right to vote. The countries are listed in chronological order.

This comprehensive list not only showcases the dates women gained suffrage but also how they did it and what their political standing looks like around the world today. Check out the timeline and see when women around the world earned the right to vote.

You may also like: Defining historical moments from the year you were born

 WSPU // Wikimedia Commons

A newly formed group will be joining the Montrose County League of Women Voters for the Wednesday march to celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The Montrose Conservative Women was formed recently to create a fact-based discussion group on current issues.

Like the League of Women Voters, its members are also producing a ballot review document, with pro and con positions on ballot measures, including local-level ones.

Members wanted to form a group distinct from the existing Montrose County Republican Women, as well as one whose events did not occur during the work day, said Montrose Conservative Women member Sue Hansen, who is also a county commissioner.

“We decided to do an alternate group that is essentially conservative women, but not necessarily political, but based on your character and values,” Hansen said.

People may lean conservative, even if they are not Republicans, she said.

“We decided to make it factual, discussion-based, so we can help educate others about a more conservative perspective. There’s a faction that says you can’t be Republican enough, or Democratic enough. I think most of us kind of fall in the middle somewhere,” Hansen said.

The idea is to present a factual basis for beliefs and votes, including a review of how Trump Administration policies have been working on a local level, she said.

“Everybody is getting a little tired of the media soundbites and how we are supposed to think,” Hansen said.

Nothing Montrose Conservative Women is doing with respect to its ballot review is intended to replace the separate ballot information the League of Women Voters routinely provides, she also said.

The league is nonpartisan. Hansen said at a national level, it is a lobbying group in that it may advocate for or against certain ballot initiatives; her group is trying to focus in detail on local-level ballot issues.

The Montrose Conservative Women members are proud of the work suffragists undertook to secure the 19th Amendment’s guarantee of female enfranchisement, Hansen also said.

The group will be joining the local league on the steps of the historic Montrose County courthouse (320 S. First St.) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the starting point for a march to commemorate the 19th Amendment’s centennial and Women’s Equality Day. Period clothing is encouraged, but not required. Signs and slogans relevant to the centennial and women’s voting rights are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19.

“We want to show the community that just because we (people in general) don’t agree on issues doesn’t mean you can’t come together as a community,” Hansen said.

“Locally, we should be able to come together and respect that each of us have different perspectives and that’s OK.”

Montrose Conservative Women has for now been meeting on Sundays, although that could change. For more information about the group, contact Hansen at 970-209-0239.

Tags

Load comments