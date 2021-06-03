Montrose County and manager Norris part ways under ‘mutual’ agreement

Montrose County Manager Ken Norris is departing his post after serving in it for seven years.
Montrose County commissioners after a brief special meeting Thursday said in an announcement that the parting of ways was by mutual agreement.
Norris was at the meeting in his capacity as county manager. He did not speak or ask to speak about his contract.
Commission Chair Sue Hansen made a motion to accept what she referred to as Norris’ resignation, which Commissioner Keith Caddy seconded.
They unanimously approved that motion, as well as a subsequent motion naming Deputy Manager Jon Waschbusch as interim county manager. Commissioner Roger Rash was absent.
Commissioners did not speak beyond announcing the motions and voting on them. Norris could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
“We are extremely grateful to Ken for his dedication, expertise, and positive attitude over the past seven years,” Hansen said in an announcement sent after the meeting.
“Ken was and remains a local government professional and influential community member. His high level of skills and expertise, along with an impressive background, have helped make Montrose County a leader on the Western Slope. Moving forward, we look to build on that foundation and continue to innovate and grow.”
Norris, a licensed engineer who previously was vice president of engineering and executive vice president of Colorado-Ute Electric Association, started with Montrose County in 2010 as its facilities director. He was appointed county manager in 2014.
During his tenure, he helped guide the county through the building of the Event Center and indoor arena and new road and bridge facility; the county in its announcement credited him with saving it a “significant amount of money.”
Norris will leave with one year of severance pay and benefits. His salary is $120,000 and his 12-month benefit allowance is $21,962.
