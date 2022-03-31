Montrose County and Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. say proposed transfer of real property has mutual benefits

About a decade ago, Montrose County and what was then Montrose Memorial Hospital were at odds: the two entities were trading accusations in a lawsuit involving the nonprofit, Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc., to which the hospital, a county asset, had been leased in a 2010 decision that spawned its own litigation.
The 2014 suit was settled toward the end of 2017, after which the relationship between the two entities vastly improved, and now, the county is considering transferring Montrose Regional Hospital’s real property to MMHI.
The MMHI board already is responsible for overseeing the physical facilities and their maintenance; the agreement being considered does not appear to involve money changing hands.
A formal decision has not been made; public input is being solicited and starts with a work session Monday afternoon.
“It allows the hospital to be nimble to address (needs). … For the hospital to have a layer of government oversight is potentially burdensome. It would help them be able to be more nimble in their decision-making,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
“I think everyone is pretty excited about this,” said MMHI Board President Kjersten Davis. “It’s a win-win for the county, the hospital and the community.”
She said if the proposal goes forward, the county would be freed from being involved in health care, while the hospital could work more independently.
The facility, founded in 1946, began life as a county hospital. Now located on South Third Street, the hospital last year changed its name to Montrose Regional Health.
Montrose County, as the owner of the building and land there, appoints a hospital Board of Trustees, whose responsibility now is to provide limited financial oversight and inspections. The inspections are geared along real estate lines and similar to a plant tour.
In 2010, the board of trustees voted to create MMHI and lease the facility to it in a bid to protect the hospital’s tax-exempt status from the effects of proposed amendments to the state constitution.
Montrose County at the time fought the lease agreement in court, calling it a sale of assets, and tried to remove the trustees. The lease agreement was allowed to stand after a District Court ruling and an unsuccessful appeal by the county to the Court of Appeals.
In 2014, MMHI sued the county’s Board of Trustees over a commissioners’ resolution that required the trustees to seek approval before making expenditures, arguing that the way the document was written also obligated MMHI. A settlement dismissed a case and the county rescinded the ordinance that prompted the suit. The settlement also required trustees to make and to be allowed monthly visits and inspections/tours of the hospital.
Since that time, the relationship has improved, but county involvement is seen as less necessary.
The current proposal to transfer the building and land envisions expanding the MMHI board to 11 members and allowing the county to appoint two MMHI board members (or a certain percentage of membership, if board size changes).
“I think this conversation just evolved naturally from that relationship. It allows the hospital to operate more independently, but as a partner with the county, and it frees the county of having any health care obligations other than working as a partner,” Davis said.
Having two members on the actual board that oversees the hospital is better than having a board of trustees with a limited inspection role, Hansen said. The county’s board of trustees has no governing power, but MMHI board members have an actual say, she said.
“The landscape for health care has changed dramatically. It would be my belief that having Montrose Regional Health be an independent community hospital is pretty critical for us and would best serve the rest of the county. We’re talking about two different animals,” she said.
“Government doesn’t necessarily act in the same way as private industry or even a nonprofit would. This is a really good decision for us to allow the hospital to run its own operations,” she added.
“Both agencies have outgrown this (overall) relationship. There are just a small handful of county hospitals left in the state. Health care as a whole is changing and evolving and counties are not equipped to run hospitals,” Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said.
“We strongly feel it is in the best interests of our community. It is going to allow the hospital financial freedom to be nimble in potential expansion plans. It’s not going to burden taxpayers if they need to seek loans.”
A final decision has not been made, all parties reiterated.
“This is all tentative, based on conversations Monday,” Davis said. “All of this is tentative.”
The county work session is at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 4, at the Montrose County Event Center.
The public can weigh in after presentations; if the matter proceeds, it would be considered at a Montrose County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting and then go before the commissioners.
“We’re seeking and encouraging feedback from the community,” Yergensen said. “This board (commissioners) is incredibly transparent. The commissioners want the public to know what’s going on. We understand this is a big decision and we are taking time to do it. … We don’t make decisions in work sessions. It’s a chance to hear from the community as well.”
In addition to the Monday work session, people can provide feedback by phone at 970-249-7755 or visit montrosecounty.net/172/County-Commissioners to email or phone commissioners individually.
“That hospital is critical to our community. It’s been since 1946,” Hansen said. “The best way we can help them is by getting out of their way.”
