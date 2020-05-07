Montrose County commissioners ended months of grappling with competing property rights Wednesday, when they approved a special use permit for Randy and Penny Leonard’s Blowfly Shooting Group shotgun range.
The special use permit as approved came with several conditions: Reducing Sunday shooting to one Sunday a month; more specific language for requirements to have shot collected from the site; a limit on shot size, and a required review after four months of operation instead of the standard six months. As well, the range was approved for four annual shooting events instead of six.
“I was trying to put myself in the place of being a neighbor,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said, in raising concerns with the special use permit.
The Leonards established a small shooting range with infrastructure and allowed invited guests to come shoot. When informed last year a special use permit was required, they suspended operations and applied.
The application received support from some of their neighbors and also several groups who use the private range for practice and competitions. They also drew opposition from property owners who were concerned about noise, safety, property values and their own property rights.
Hansen said it wasn’t the decibel levels of the shooting, but what could be near-constant shotgun fire from the Leonard property on Sundays. Under initial options considered, Blowfly was to be open for use by the Leonards’ invited guests on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Shooting was also to be allowed during certain hours every Monday, April through October, and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., year-round. Plus the Leonards wanted approval for six annual special events annually.
Hansen said she thought the special use permit should be more limited.
“My feeling is that we can’t guarantee the safety. It’s only shotgun, but there’s not supervision 24 hours, so somebody could go over there and target practice, and even take a rifle, for that matter,” she said, although the applicants’ attorney, James Plumhoff, later explained there is a locked gate to prevent that.
“I’m also concerned about the surrounding neighbors. … It’s a significant, continued impact to lifestyle,” Hansen said.
Although the range is private, it “almost rises” to the level of commercial operation, “not family and friends out there plinking,” Hansen also said.
She suggested approving a “trial” period with limitations to see how neighbors are affected. “Six months to me of having continual shooting would be, I think, unfair to other residents,” Hansen said.
Commissioner Roger Rash had a different view, although he was open to removing Sunday shooting from the mix.
“I think that would be a good compromise. I think people on the weekend should be able to have some peace and quiet,” he said.
However, looking at applicable statutes, the decibel levels at the range are not that loud. “That’s the other side of the coin that I see. This is a family that is offering something. I think we can make and adjustment there, taking Sundays out,” he said.
Commissioners appeared to be in broad agreement that the Leonards should be responsible for having used shot removed from their land. The suggested permit conditions said shot should be reclaimed “as economically feasible,” which commissioners found too vague.
Rash also raised points about liability and safety, which, he said, statute appears to place on users, not range owners.
“There are property rights here. There’s a Second Amendment right I have concern with as well. This family, if they choose to do this, I think they ought to be responsible for the safety … and folks going in with their weapons should be responsible,” Rash said.
“The other side of it is, if they’re going to shoot and have as many operations going, I don’t know what economically feasible means. That is very vague. If you’re going to run an operation … you are responsible to maintain the safety.”
Hansen continued to be concerned with repetitive shooting noise.
“I really struggle with this. I enjoy shooting too, and we have people shooting all around where we live, but it’s not all day, and it’s not (events) six times a year all day. And it’s not been Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon,” Hansen said.
“This sounds commercial to me. I totally get the Second Amendment rights; I’m with you on that, Roger, I just think that we as a board narrow the scope of this and give it a try.”
Rash said the special use permit can be terminated if there is a failure to comply.
“It’s a tough one. … There’s property rights that run both ways. This family has owned that property for many years. I think they should be allowed to conduct this quasi-business,” Rash said.
“In my opinion, it rises to something more,” Hansen said. “ … I don’t want to be known as the commissioner who doesn’t support property rights and doing what you want on your property.” But, she said, the proposed use seems “excessive.”
Plumhoff then answered Hansen’s concerns about illicit access to the shooting range, telling her about the locked gate. Additionally, his clients do not want the range to be a commercial operation, he said.
The Leonards are also happy to ensure shot is reclaimed, but want for it to be done at intervals that make economic sense.
Hansen still wanted more specific terminology than “economically feasible,” noting that the property could be subdivided at some point and that purchasers would want to make sure it was clean of lead-based shot.
Rash also said more specific terms were needed and suggested requiring shot reclamation every 10 years, to which Commissioner Keith Caddy later agreed.
Plumhoff said that kind of timeline would allow the Leonards to save enough to pay for the reclamation, however, if the property is sold, it would have to be cleaned up anyway.
Plumhoff also indicated the applicants were willing to work with the commissioners concerning Sunday shoots.
“Every Sunday from 10 to 2 is quite a bit for a community to be faced with on a weekly basis, year-round. … I don’t have a problem with pulling Sundays out,” Caddy said.
Rash said cutting Sundays from range operations represents a significant limitation on the Leonards.
“If you’re a homeowner, you’re actually adjusting your lifestyle so they can have the permit. That seems wrong,” Hansen countered.
Caddy went on to recommend limiting shot size, to which Plumhoff agreed. Caddy further suggested putting a more specific end time than “dark” on Monday shooting periods.
“If we have those changes, I would probably be happy with this. I know it limits the shooting range quite a bit. I know pulling out Sundays is a lot and we’re not going to make many people happy with that one,” Caddy said. “ … We’re trying to make it livable and equitable for everybody here.”
Hansen remained concerned about other property owners. “I still think that is infringing on others’ rights unnecessarily,” she said, suggesting a shorter review period than six months.
Caddy suggested that the period be four months.
“We’re happy to do that,” Plumhoff said. “With respect to special events, perhaps we could consider going down to four special events (per year) if we could do one Sunday a month.”
Rash, however, said the standard six-month term was acceptable. “That’s what we do to everybody else. Why are we treating this differently?” he said.
“Do you think that’s because it is so different? It’s a shooting range on private property, so it rises to a different level, would be my only suggestion,” Hansen said. “It is surrounded by residences. That would be why I would say it would be outside the normal review. I’m not suggesting we treat anybody any differently; I think this is a different animal.”
After he was told the four-month period would begin once the Leonards were able to again operate the range, Rash moved to approve the permit application, with the conditions as discussed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.