As of Jan. 2, birth and death records moved from the clerk and recorder’s office to the public health office. The public health office is located at 1845 S. Townsend Ave.

The certificates will be issued Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 -5 p.m. with a closure for lunch from 12-1 p.m., the office will be open Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Please note that these hours are not the same as the hours of operation for the public health and human services building.

“This change was made to better align with the mission of Montrose County Public Health,” said Public Health Director Jim Austin. “These records are important to help measure community health quality and to set public health goals and policy.”

To print forms in advance for birth and death certificates, please visit: https://www.montrosecounty.net/948/Birth-Death-Certificates

